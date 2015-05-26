Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After a torrid spring, designated hitter C.J. Cron appeared to offer a solution to the Los Angeles Angels’ quest to replace the offense from departed second baseman Howie Kendrick and outfielder Josh Hamilton. Nearly two full months into the season, however, the Angels are still searching.

Cron has driven home just six runs and hit only one home run while hitting .204. Against right-handers, Cron is batting .148 (9-for-61). Against all pitchers, Cron has struck out 23 times in 98 at-bats. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter accumulated more strikeouts this season than hits (20).

As a result, Cron started only two of the Angels’ past 11 games. First baseman Marc Krauss, recalled May 12 from Triple-A Salt Lake, replaces Cron against right-handers.

“Obviously, he’s not as comfortable in the batter’s box as he was in the spring,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Sunday. “Against some left-handers, he’s getting more comfortable and getting some good looks. But he’s still searching for that balance.”

During spring training, Cron batted .413 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and team highs of 11 doubles and 31 hits. Only outfielder Mike Trout compiled a better average among players with at least 20 at-bats, and only first baseman Albert Pujols amassed more RBIs.

With Cron ineffective, the Angels not only moved right fielder Kole Calhoun from his leadoff spot into the cleanup position. The team also is thinking about sending Cron to Salt Lake to recover his batting stroke.

“If you’re getting at-bats one day a week, then there’s a discussion of what’s best for the team and what’s best for the player,” Scioscia said. “C.J. has gotten enough at-bats to where if he’s swinging like he can, he’d be contributing. But he hasn’t found that swing yet.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 6.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-4, 6.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols lined a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The walk-off hit was the 18th of his career. Since 2000, only Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz has more, 19. Pujols finished 1-for-5 with that RBI and a strikeout.

--RHP Jered Weaver amassed a season-high seven strikeouts while taking a shutout into the seventh inning Monday night. Weaver, who also picked a runner off first base, conceded one walk, one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings but did not receive a decision. After an 0-4 start, Weaver has gone 3-0 with a 1.50 earned-run average in his past four starts. In 30 innings encompassing those starts, Weaver has permitted just 19 hits, five walks and five earned runs while getting 20 strikeouts.

--LF Matt Joyce continued his recent surge Monday night. Joyce went 2-for-4 for his third multi-hit game of the season and added a double, a run scored and an RBI. Joyce has eight hits in his last 24 at-bats for a .333 average during that span. Joyce not only collected hits in seven of his past 11 games, but also hit a double in three of his last six games.

--C Carlos Perez registered the third multi-hit game of his major-league career Monday night. Perez went 2-for-4 and drove in a run in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Perez, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 4, has collected hits in seven of his first 11 games and has driven in runs in six of them.

--DH Marc Krauss recorded his first multi-hit game as a member of the Angels. Krauss went 2-for-3, hit a double, walked and struck out. After he walked in the bottom of the ninth inning, Collin Cowgill replaced him as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run. Krauss made the club as a non-roster player in spring training after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros.

--RHP Joe Smith earned his first victory of the season and made a critical defensive play Monday night. In two innings of relief against the San Diego Padres, Smith struck out two and allowed a hit to 2B Cory Spangenberg, who represented the potential go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning. But as Spangenberg tried to steal second base, Smith picked him off to end the inning.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker seeks to correct his problems allowing home runs Tuesday night when he faces the San Diego Padres. After conceding just 14 homers last season, Shoemaker has given up 13 in 44 1/3 innings this year, including nine in his past four starts. At that pace, the right-hander would be projected to allow 29 home runs over the entire season. Shoemaker is 1-3 in his past four starts, and opponents are batting .266 against him this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him when he’s batting behind me. He knows how to handle those situations very well. He’s a machine.” -- CF Mike Trout, on 1B Albert Pujols, who came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night after the Padres walked Trout intentionally to load the bases. Pujols lined a run-scoring single to give the Angels a 4-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sore left hand) was a late scratch from the lineup May 24. X-rays that day revealed no fracture. Cowgill entered the May 25 game against the Padres as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss