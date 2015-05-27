Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Angels starter Jered Weaver did not get a victory for his performance Monday against the Padres, but it was clearly a continuation of his sudden turnaround from what had been the worst start to a season in his 10-year major league career.

Through May 3, Weaver was 0-4 with a 6.29 ERA in six starts, with the Angels losing five of those games. His fastball velocity was down to the 83-mph range and there were some who wondered how much Weaver had left. They were wrong.

Since then, he is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four starts, all four victories for the club.

While the 180-degree turn of fortunes may have been sudden, they were not unexpected, according to those in the Angels organization who have been around Weaver for years.

“Everybody in here knew he was going to turn it around,” Angels first baseman Albert Pujols said.

But how?

Weaver made some tweaks to his delivery after giving up five runs and 10 hits to the Giants on May 3. The result? A six-hit shutout against the Astros on May 8. And his success has continued since then.

“I‘m just not jerking off the ball anymore,” Weaver said. “My front side was kind of erratic and I wanted to clean that up. But my front side has been a lot better, which leads to a better arm slot. So everything’s coming out of the same slot now and it’s a good feeling.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-7, 2.89 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 4-2, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Padres. Richards, who turns 27 Wednesday, gave up a season-high five runs in his last start last Friday in Boston. He has not lost in seven career interleague starts, going 3-0 with a 0.80 ERA. It will be his first career start against the Padres.

--INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday. It was his second big league call-up this season, spending a week with the club April 24 through May 1 and getting two hits in six at-bats. Green was called up for his versatility (he can play all four infield positions and left field), and his bat -- he was hitting .329 (46 for 140) with 10 doubles, four triples, four homers, nine RBIs and 18 runs for the Bees.

--1B/DH C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after the Angels’ win Monday night, clearing a roster spot for INF/OF Grant Green. Despite having a hot spring training, Cron has struggled since the season began -- he’s hitting .204 with one homer and six RBIs in 31 games.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker bounced back from his worst start of the season to his best, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Padres on Tuesday. Shoemaker gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six. He got a no-decision, handing the ball over to the bullpen to start the eighth in a 0-0 game won eventually by the Padres in 10 innings, 4-0. “His stuff looked really good, nice and easy, velocity, he wasn’t trying to overthrow,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Mixed all his pitches in, some splits when he needed to to get back in the counts. He pitched the way he pitched last year, and that was great to see.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sore left hand) was a late scratch from the lineup May 24. X-rays that day revealed no fracture. He entered the May 25 game as a pinch runner. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF/OF Grant Green

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss