Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Just one season after leading the majors in runs scored, the Los Angeles Angels offense continues to look for ways to increase offensive production.

After being shut out for six innings Tuesday by a pitcher (Odrisamer Despaigne) who had given up 17 earned runs in his previous three starts, the Angels found themselves at the bottom or next-to-last in seven offensive categories in the American League -- average (.232), runs (171), hits (351), total bases (540), triples (two), slugging percentage (.357) and on-base percentage (.289).

Angels manager Mike Scioscia, though, continues to express confidence the offense will turn things around.

“These guys, we know what we need to do to get there, and we’re confident we are going to get there,” Scioscia said.

The biggest change in the lineup from last year is the absence of second baseman Howie Kendrick, who was traded to the Dodgers for pitcher Andrew Heaney. Heaney is currently pitching at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Josh Hamilton is also gone, and while some might say that isn’t a big loss considering his lack of production last season, the Angels’ new left fielder -- Matt Joyce -- has been a big disappointment. Despite hitting a home run Wednesday, just his second of the season, Joyce is hitting .176 with 13 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, season debut) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-3, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Thursday against the Tigers. Wilson lost his last start, giving up four earned runs in six innings against the Red Sox, but it was his first loss since April 18. He is 2-3 with one save and a 5.49 ERA in six career games (three starts) against Detroit.

--OF Kirk Nienwenhuis was acquired by the Angels in a trade for the Mets Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Nienwenhuis, who will be activated Thursday, hit .079 (3 for 38) with two doubles and two RBIs in 27 games for the Mets before he was designated for assignment last week.

--RHP Chad Smith, who was pitching for Triple-A Salt Lake, was designated for assignment. The move was made to make room for OF Kirk Nienwenhuis on the 40-man roster.

--2B Johnny Giavotella was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Padres, the third time in seven days he was on the bench to start the game. After hitting .317 in April, Giavotella has hit .211 in May. INF/OF Grant Green, who was hitting .329 at Triple-A Salt Lake, got the start Wednesday, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Giavotella will still get plenty of opportunities to play. Giavotella got into Wednesday’s game as a pinch hitter with two out in the ninth and hit a line drive to right-center off Padres closer Craig Kimbrel. Giavotella, though, was thrown out by right fielder Matt Kemp, trying to stretch the hit into a double. “They made a good defensive play,” Scioscia said, refusing to criticize Giavotella. “Johnny had a good read on the ball, he had it right in front of him. He was running hard the whole way, but Kemp made a terrific throw. That’s baseball.”

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Padres, getting tagged with the loss. The two unearned runs he allowed were the result of his own error in the seventh inning, when he bobbled a bunt attempt by Padres catcher Austin Hedges. “I thought his stuff was good, but he had a little problem at times commanding counts,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Richards. “There weren’t many mistakes that he made -- the slider he left up to (Will) Middlebrooks for the home run, the leadoff walk to (Alexi) Amarista (in the seventh), and then he bobbled the bunt. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sore hand) was a late scratch from the lineup May 24. X-rays that day revealed no fracture. He entered the May 25 game as a pinch runner, and he didn’t play May 26. He could not swing a bat May 27 and was expected to see a doctor later in the day. It is possible he could be placed on the disabled list May 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF/OF Grant Green

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF/INF Marc Krauss