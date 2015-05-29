Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ latest acquisition returns to the area where he had his greatest success as an amateur.

Outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who came from the New York Mets for cash considerations on Wednesday, made the NAIA’s All-America first team in 2008 as a junior at Azusa Pacific University, roughly 30 miles from Angel Stadium.

That season, Nieuwenhuis hit .400 and amassed 15 home runs, 20 doubles, 84 runs and 68 RBIs as he led the Cougars to the Golden State Athletic Conference championship and the NAIA World Series. Nieuwenhuis left the college as the career leader with 12 triples and 190 runs.

Nieuwenhuis made his debut with his new club Thursday night in the Angels’ 12-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers. He entered the game as a pinch runner for left fielder Matt Joyce and scored during a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nieuwenhuis then caught one fly ball and walked in his only plate appearance in the seventh.

The Mets selected Nieuwenhuis in the third round of the June 2008 draft. He started in right field in made his major league debut on April 7. 2012, when he went 2-for-4 against Atlanta Braves right-hander Jair Jurrjens, and he finished the season with a .252 average, seven homers and 28 RBIs in 91 games. However, the outfielder has yet to replicate that initial success at the major league level, despite batting .259 in 61 games last year.

Nieuwenhuis demonstrated some power in the minor leagues. In 2010, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 60 runs for Double-A Binghamton. He then amassed 25 homers and 69 RBIs in 2013 and 2014 at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Nieuwenhuis had only three hits in 38 at-bats (.079) and drove in two runs in 27 games for the Mets, who designated him for assignment May 19. Two of those hits, however, were doubles.

“Left-handed hitting, multi-position outfielders are not something we’re swimming in,” said Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto, who added that he wanted to “give him an opportunity to see if his physical ability, his athletic ability, his minor league performance will translate.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-5, 6.12 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-3, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Erick Aybar left Thursday night’s game with a tight left hamstring after his squeeze bunt drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aybar went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and scored a run.

--1B/DH Marc Krauss was designated for assignment before Thursday night’s game. Krauss, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Astros in December, and he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 12. He batted .143 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games for the Angels. Krause had his only multi-hit game of the season Monday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

--OF Collin Cowgill was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26 due to a sprained right wrist. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Alfredo Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, and he entered Thursday night’s game in the eighth inning. He grounded out in his only plate appearance. Marte, 26, was hitting .343 (47-for-137) with a team-leading 32 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs in 37 games for Salt Lake. The Angels claimed Marte off waivers from the Diamondbacks in October.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, acquired by the Angels from the Mets on Wednesday for cash considerations, was activated by his new team Thursday. Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 19 after collecting just three hits and striking out 17 times in 38 at-bats. He hit .230 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 226 games for the Mets over four seasons.

--DH Albert Pujols hit his ninth home run of the season and the 529th of his career Thursday night. Pujols propelled an 82 mph sinker from Tigers RHP Buck Farmer into the stands down the left field line for a two-run drive in the bottom of the first inning. Pujols needs five more homers to tie Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx for 17th place all time and one more RBI to match Chipper Jones for 31st. He went 1-for-2, walked twice and scored two runs.

--LHP C.J. Wilson earned his 11th victory in his past 13 starts at Angel Stadium on Thursday night. Wilson conceded one run and a career-low two hits while striking out seven and generating seven groundouts in six innings despite walking five and hitting one. In his past four starts at home, Wilson is 2-0 with a 2.02 ERA.

--LF Matt Joyce hit his second home run in as many games and his third of the season Thursday night. Joyce sent a 92 mph fastball into the right field bleachers for a solo drive in the bottom of the second inning. In his first 40 games this season, Joyce hit only one homer. Joyce finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

--C Chris Iannetta hit the fourth grand slam of his career and his first as a member of the Angels on Thursday night. Iannetta drove a pitch from Tigers LHP Tom Gorzelanny down the right field line and into a holding area that used to be the Angels’ bullpen. The grand slam was Iannetta’s first since 2009, when he played for the Rockies, and the first for an Angels catcher since Jeff Mathis hit one in 2008. Iannetta also had a double in the second inning and finished 2-for-4.

--3B David Freese went 2-for-4 for the second consecutive game. Freese also drove in a run and scored twice in the Angels’ 12-2 win over the Tigers. After ending an 0-for-12 slump, Freese has four hits, including a double, in his past eight at-bats.

--2B Johnny Giavotella hit a double and a triple while going 2-for-4 with a run Thursday night. Giavotella now has 10 multi-hit games this season, and he has seven hits in his past 14 at-bats after enduring a 3-for-31 slump (.097).

--LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his improvement from last season when he faces the Tigers on Friday. Santiago owns the lowest ERA among the Angels’ starters, 2.47. He also leads the team with 50 strikeouts while allowing opponents to bat just. 223 against him. Last year, Santiago’s inconsistency resulted in a 6-9 record, a 3.75 ERA and a brief midseason stay at Triple-A Salt Lake to resolve his problems.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t stress how important he is to our club. We have to err on the side of caution with him. Erick on the DL? That’s not our expectation, but we will definitely make sure he’s 100 percent before he gets back into our lineup.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on SS Erick Aybar, who left the Angels’ 12-2 rout of the Tigers on Thursday with a tight left hamstring after squeezing a run home in the bottom of the fifth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) left the May 28 game. It is uncertain if he will land on the disabled list.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays that day revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF/OF Grant Green

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Alfredo Marte