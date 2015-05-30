Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If Mike Trout is the Los Angeles Angels’ perennial MVP, shortstop Erick Aybar is a close second.

So the significance of possibly losing Aybar to a hamstring injury wasn’t lost on Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

“As far as a household baseball name, he might not be up there with Mike (and Albert (Pujols), but he’s every bit as valuable to what those guys contribute to our club,” Scioscia said. “The way he plays on the field, not only his experience, but the energy he brings, it makes other guys around him better,” Scioscia said. “The range he has helps (third baseman) David Freese and (second baseman) Johnny Giavotella. When he’s not there, you’ll notice it.”

For the first time all season, Aybar was not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers, nursing a sore left hamstring. Aybar, the only Angel to start every game of the season before Friday, said he felt a “pinching” in the hamstring Thursday when running to first base after a bunt.

Aybar, who was an All-Star last season and is a Gold Glove award candidate, will attempt to run on Saturday afternoon with the hopes of starting Saturday night’s game against Detroit.

“He has to get to a level the medical department is comfortable with before we consider working him out to see where he is and getting him into a game,” Scioscia said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-3, 4.27 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-4, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Tigers. Weaver is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his past four starts, after beginning the season 0-4 with a 6.29 ERA in his first six starts. He is 4-4 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts against Detroit.

--SS Erick Aybar was not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers for the first time all season because of a sore left hamstring. Aybar hurt the hamstring running out a bunt in Thursday’s game, but is hoping to be back in the lineup Saturday, though Angels manager Mike Scioscia is cautiously optimistic. “He has to get to a level the medical department is comfortable with before we consider working him out to see where he is and getting him into a game,” Scioscia said.

--LF Matt Joyce may finally be heating up at the plate. Joyce had one home run in his first 40 games, but now has hit two homers in his last three games. He is hitting .289 (11-for-38) over his last 13 games.

--LHP Hector Santiago allowed just three singles over 7 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the Angels to a 2-0 win over the Tigers on Friday. Santiago credits a change in his mindset for his turnaround this year from a rough season in 2014. “Last year, I was ‘Here you go, try to hit it if you can.’ I was trying to light up the (radar) gun. This year, I‘m trying to execute, cutters down and in, off the plate, get ‘em to chase. Having five pitches (I can throw) for strikes is a lot better than one pitch (fastball) for a strike.”

--RHP Joe Smith was not available for Friday’s game against the Tigers because of a knot in his neck. He said he first felt it while warming up on Thursday. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he didn’t let too many counts get away once he had command of it, he was putting guys away. He used all his pitches; that’s a tough right-handed lineup. Hector stayed on top of it all night.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Hector Santiago after a win over Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) left the May 28 game and sat out May 29. It is uncertain if he will land on the disabled list.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays that day revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He could begin throwing off a mound the week of May 18, according to manager Mike Scioscia. He might be able to return in June.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF/OF Grant Green

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF Alfredo Marte