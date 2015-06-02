Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Matt Joyce has heated up just in time to see his old teammates from the Tampa Bay Rays, who began a three-game series with the Angels Monday night.

Joyce got off to a horrible start to the season, but has settled into a groove in recent games. After going hitless in a game against the Rockies on May 13, Joyce was hitting just .141.

Even though he went 0-for-4 Monday against the Rays, Joyce is hitting .267 (12 for 45) since then. And after hitting only one home run in his first 40 games, he has three in his last five games.

“You want to get to the point where you feel comfortable, and I feel I‘m there,” Joyce said.

Joyce was acquired in an offseason trade for reliever Kevin Jepsen to provide outfield depth. But with Josh Hamilton injured and then traded, Joyce’s role became more prominent.

Now, the Angels are hoping, they are seeing the real Matt Joyce.

“You can see the potential over the last 10 games or so that Matt Joyce brings,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s an important piece for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 5-4, 2.12 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Tuesday against the Rays. Wilson won his last start, giving up just one run and two hits in six innings against the Tigers. He is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 23 career games (10 starts) against Tampa Bay.

--LHP Edgar Ibarra was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday. He was 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 17 games with the Bees before his promotion. He was even better pitching in night games, giving up one run in 16 1/3 innings (0.55 ERA) in 11 games.

--OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Monday to make room on the roster for LHP Edgar Ibarra. Marte got into just four games during his brief stay with the Angels, going 1-for-4.

--RHP Garrett Richards got the win Monday over the Rays after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks in six-plus innings, but he wasn’t happy with his performance. “I know every night I can pitch deep into a ballgame, and tonight the sixth inning ... it is what it is,” Richards said. “I know I have more in the tank. I put myself in that position. If I attack guys a little bit earlier (in the count), I would have kept my pitch count down and pitched later into the game. So I have nobody to blame but myself.”

--1B/DH Marc Krauss was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He had been designated for assignment before Thursday night’s game. He batted .143 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games for the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They can do that 100 more times, that doesn’t bother me. Obviously, I wish I would have come through right there with the bases loaded, but I got another chance in the eighth inning and hit a two-run homer. So, I don’t know if that’s going to stop or whether I hit it 500 (feet), you don’t want the best player on the other team to beat you. That doesn’t bother me, I’ve been in this game too long. I know what I need to do, and most of the time, I‘m going to make them pay.” -- DH Albert Pujols, who has seen opposing pitchers intentionally walk OF Mike Trout in front him seven times this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off the mound in three weeks. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays that day revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Edgar Ibarra

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Grant Green

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis