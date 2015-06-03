Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Albert Pujols (14 homers) and Mike Trout (13) are on pace to hit 43 and 40 home runs this season, respectively, which would be a first time in Los Angeles Angels history.

The Angels have never had multiple players reach the 40-homer mark in a season. In fact, only one Angel has ever hit 40 -- Troy Glaus, who did it twice (47 in 2000 and 41 in 2001).

Trout hasn’t done it yet, hitting a career-high 36 last year. Pujols has hit at least 40 six times, with a career high of 49, but hasn’t done it since 2010 and has never done it for the Angels.

This season, Trout hit five in April, seven in May and one so far in June. Pujols has been especially hot of late, hitting six in his last six games.

“He’s swinging it,” Trout said of Pujols. “The work he puts in before a game, he’s a machine. It’s impressive to watch. He’s a tough out. Even the balls he’s getting out on, usually it’s a base-hit without the shift.”

Pujols’ admiration for Trout is mutual.

”Having Mike here the last four years is awesome, it’s fun,“ Pujols said. ”He’s one of the best players in the game. The way he approaches the game, the way he goes at it, he’s always asking questions, he’s like my shadow. Everywhere I move, he’s there, asking questions.

“That’s what I love about him. He doesn’t take anything for granted. He wants to learn and he wants to be the best. You don’t see that in a lot of young players, especially with the success that’s he’s had. I‘m blessed to have the opportunity to be on his side and wear the same uniform.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-2, 3.32 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Rays. Santiago is coming off his best start of the season, throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tigers. He’s been good at home, recently, going 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his past five starts. Santiago is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in two career games against the Rays, both in relief.

--1B Albert Pujols has hit six home runs in his last six games, raising his season total to 14. That puts him on a pace for 43 homers this season. Though he has reached the 40-homer mark six times in his career, he hasn’t hit 40 since 2010 while with St. Louis.

--2B Johnny Giavotella has been one of the Angels’ most clutch hitters, batting .517 (15-for-29) in “late and close” situations. He leads the team with nine go-ahead RBIs and his seven game-winning RBIs rank second in the American League.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up five runs on four hits and three walks in six innings Tuesday against the Rays and was tagged with the loss. “It was one of those games C.J. pitched and had better stuff than his linescore is going to show,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Six innings, things got away from him. He couldn’t clean up that sixth inning.” The Rays scored three runs in the sixth, all with two out, to turn a 2-1 game into a 5-1 game. The Rays eventually won 6-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got great stuff. You know going into the game that he’s got a power arm with a real good slider. Any looks we got at him, we missed some of the few mistakes he made.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Chris Archer, who recorded 15 strikeouts in a Tampa Bay win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off the mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Edgar Ibarra

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Grant Green

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis