Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Being a fly ball pitcher and pitching in Yankee Stadium against a lineup that is predominantly left-handed can be a tough combination.

It was for Jered Weaver, and it was even tougher to take for the Los Angeles Angels when their dramatic ninth-inning comeback fell short in what became an 8-7 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday.

Weaver allowed five of his seven runs on home runs, allowing a two-run home run and solo homer to left-handed hitting second baseman Stephen Drew and a two-run home run to switch-hitting Mark Teixeira, who batted from the left side of the plate.

None of those hits went directly down the right-field line, a location hitters have taken advantage of for years. They inched over the right-field wall into the lower rows of the stands, which is about 315 to 320 feet.

“Going into it, you know it’s not a fly ball pitcher-friendly ballpark,” said Weaver, who entered Friday’s 5 2/3-inning outing with a career-high rate of 1.27 home runs per nine innings to go along with a career fly ball rate of 47.3 percent. “But it comes down to three 315-foot homers. That’s why I haven’t really had much success here. You get people out on their front foot and get them to pop it up and it turns into a home run. Regardless of that, I need to do a better job of pitching here.”

Even with the home runs not traveling very far, it helped Weaver increase his ERA to 8.71 at the current Yankee Stadium. He has allowed 10 home runs in five starts at Yankee Stadium after posting a 5.63 ERA in three starts at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.

The timing of pitching in Yankee Stadium came after Weaver put together four straight wins so it seemed natural that manager Mike Scioscia was asked if Weaver should change his approach in New York.

“No, it’s just that when you make some pitches that are not quite there, instead of them being warning track fly balls in our park, they’re going to go out of the park,” Scioscia said. “I don’t know if you have to change how you pitch but there are certainly going to be some mistakes that might not be hit well enough to go out of a lot parks that are going to go out here.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 3-4, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards made his major league debut Aug. 10, 2011, against the Yankees in New York and will make his fifth career appearance against them Saturday night. In his debut against the Yankees, Richards allowed two home runs to Curtis Granderson and six runs and six hits in five innings. Including that appearance against the Yankees, Richards is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA in four appearances (three starts) against the Yankees. Richards has split his last four starts but took the win Monday against Tampa Bay when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings. Richards has been effective in June. His last loss in June was June 18, 2013, when he allowed a 10th-inning double to Seattle 3B Kyle Seager.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will have his turn skipped this weekend. but before Friday’s game manager Mike Scioscia said that Shoemaker will pitch Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Shoemaker is 3-4 with a 5.08 ERA in 10 starts and will be starting on eight days’ rest

--LHP Hector Santiago was supposed to start Tuesday but like RHP Matt Shoemaker he will pitch on eight days’ rest. Santiago’s next start will be Friday at home against Oakland. Santiago is 4-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts.

--RHP Jered Weaver fell to 1-3 in five career starts in the current Yankee Stadium. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. In those starts in New York, Weaver has allowed 10 home runs and has an 8.71 ERA. Including the postseason, it was the 10th time that Weaver allowed at least three home runs and it was the fourth instance against the Yankees.

--RHP Mike Morin played catch for the second time since going on the disabled list May 24 with a strained oblique. He will most likely need a rehab assignment before returning.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) took swings before Friday’s game for the first time since landing on the disabled list May 28. The Angels hope that he can progress to hitting off a tee sometime this weekend but there is not a timetable for his return.

--C Carlos Perez had caught RHP Jered Weaver in his previous five starts but was not in the lineup Friday. That’s because manager Mike Scioscia does not want to start using personal catchers at the moment. “We’re not in a situation right now where we’re looking to match up catchers,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before Friday’s game. “If the trend continues you’ll look at it a little deeper in the season.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh man, our bench was alive. It was just good baseball. We got close and made them use of their pitching. That ninth inning was fun and unfortunately we just couldn’t push it across a little more.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on the Angels’ six-run ninth inning that left them a run short in an 8-7 loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch before the June 5 game in New York. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture, but there is no timetable for his return. He took swings June 5 game, and the Angels hope he can progress to hitting off a tee by the end of their series in New York from June 5-7.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Edgar Ibarra

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Grant Green

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis