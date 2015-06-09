Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

After emphasizing pitching in the past two drafts, the Los Angeles Angels used their two selections in the first two rounds of Monday’s draft to stock other positions.

The Angels spent the 26th overall pick in the first round on Fresno State catcher Taylor Ward. Los Angeles then ended the second round by choosing outfielder Jahmai Jones from Wesleyan High School in Norcross, Ga.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Ward is considered to have one of the best throwing arms in the draft. As a junior, the right-handed hitter made the All-Mountain West Conference first team this spring. Ward led the Bulldogs with 42 RBIs while batting .304 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, a .413 on-base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage.

Angels officials were so enthused about Ward that they cheered once the team selecting immediately ahead of them, the Baltimore Orioles, drafted Florida State outfielder D.J. Stewart.

“This is a great pick for us,” scouting director Ric Wilson said in a statement. “He has a tremendous throwing arm and we think he’s going to be a premium big-league catcher. We’ve always liked his skill level and what he can do on both sides of the ball.”

A native of Oviedo, Fla., Ward was drafted 31st overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012.

Jones, 17, comes from an athletic family. His late father Andre played football at Notre Dame and was an NFL draft choice. His brother T.J. also played football for the Fighting Irish before being drafted by the Detroit Lions. Another brother, Malachi, will start his junior season at Appalachian State.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Jones played shortstop and the outfield for Wesleyan, but scouts view him as an outfielder. He signed a letter of intent to play baseball at North Carolina before the Angels used the 70th and final pick in the second round to draft him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-29

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-4, 5.08 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 3-2, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Sunday’s game. Rucinski made his major league debut last July and the 26-year-old made two appearances for Los Angeles earlier this season. With Salt Lake, he was 2-4 with a 6.45 ERA in nine starts. Rucinski is a former sporting goods salesman after going undrafted out of Ohio State in 2011 and was made it to the Angels 40-man roster after recording 140 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings in the Texas League last year.

--1B Grant Green was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Saturday’s game in New York. Green has played in 11 games this season and is hitting .250 with two RBIs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will make his 11th start Tuesday night in Tampa Bay and will be doing so on eight days rest. Shoemaker had his last scheduled start skipped and has not pitched since allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings while getting a no-decision in 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on May 31. Shoemaker began the season with two straight wins but is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA in his last eight starts. Last year as a rookie, Shoemaker was 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts against Tampa Bay.

--1B Albert Pujols made his 11th start at designated hitter and with one out in the first inning, he hit his 535th career home run. That moved him past Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx into sole possession of 17th on the all-time list and one behind Mickey Mantle.

--3B David Freese ran his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the first inning Sunday. Freese was 1-for-3 and is batting .350 (14-for-40) since going hitless in 12 at-bats.

--LF Matt Joyce is 1-for-12 against left-handed pitching this season after going 5-for-34 last year. He started because of the limited options that the Angels have after sending Grant Green to the minors following Saturday’s game and their other option there would be left-handed hitting Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who is 3-for-17 since being acquired from the New York Mets.

--LHP C.J. Wilson’s final line of six runs and seven hits in seven innings is hardly spectacular but even though he gave up three home runs (that he described as warning track fly balls), Wilson was somewhat encouraged. What stood out for Wilson following Sunday’s loss was the fact that he tied a season high with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk anyone after issuing eight in his previous two starts. “I think my stuff is where it needs to be,” Wilson said. “I just need to be more consistent with pitches. It’s just a matter of pitching to the corners in the strike zone.”

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery) is throwing but manager Mike Scioscia said that he is not ready to start a rehab assignment. Scioscia said that he recently got past a back injury that occurred in late May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what to say about the home runs. I went out there and I threw strikes, hit my spots and it was like I made a tiny mistake and the ball went over the fence.” -- Los Angeles LHP C.J. Wilson, on Sunday after surrendering three homers in a 6-2 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF Efren Navarro