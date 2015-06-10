Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Coming off five straight losses, including a three-game sweep at the Yankees, Tuesday’s 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was exactly what the Los Angeles Angels needed to get back on track.

“It was nice to break out on this trip,” said outfielder Kole Calhoun, who set a career high with four RBIs as part of the team’s 15-hit effort. “Definitely had a tough time up in New York. We put some runs on the board for (starter Matt) Shoemaker, let him go out and do his thing. There’s going to be ups and downs, and you always want to be on top, but this game will humble you quick.”

Los Angeles saw its top four hitters in the lineup combine for 11 hits, and the team had seven hits with runners in scoring position, setting the tone for a three-game series with the Rays, who came in four games over .500.

“We hit one time around the rotation where we had a little bit of trouble, so for a start of a positive string for us, as we get going into the meat of the season ... can’t ask for more than that,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

The bottom third of the Angels lineup wasn’t in on the fun, with catcher Carlos Perez, outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis and second baseman Johnny Giavotella going a combined 1-for-15 on the night. Designated hitter Matt Joyce, returning to face his former team, went 1-for-4 with a walk batting sixth in the order.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-5, 4.60 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 4-2, 5.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols hit his eighth home run in 11 games, giving him 536 for his career, matching Mickey Mantle for 16th on baseball’s all-time list. In his last 11 games, he’s hitting .395 with eight home runs and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker has a 1.45 ERA in his last three starts, and Tuesday’s win improves his career road record to 11-2. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning against the Rays.

--OF Kole Calhoun had a career-high four RBIs, going 3-for-5 as part of a 15-hit night for the Angels. He’s had two three-hit games in his last four games.

--3B David Freese went 1-for-4 with an RBI but felt some tightness in his hamstring and was pulled late in the game for Taylor Featherston. He now has a 12-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty special. I always liked Mickey. He’s a legend. Obviously what he did in this game, nobody’s going to forget that. My goal is to try to help this ballclub to win and I‘m glad I was able to do that tonight.” -- Angels 1B Albert Pujols, after hitting his 536th career homer, matching Mickey Mantle for 16th on baseball’s all-time list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF Efren Navarro