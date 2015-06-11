Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two hits in a first major league game is usually a strong performance, but Angels third baseman Kyle Kubitza offset his offense with two costly mental errors Wednesday in Los Angeles’ 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kubitza cost Los Angeles a run in the second, failing to throw to first base for a forceout to end the inning. With runners at second and third, Kubitza was distracted by the runner coming toward him. He failed to make the tag, then threw to second to get the retreating runner. However, the tag came after the runner from third scored.

“That’s just a mistake,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Just a couple things got away from him. ... That’s just a simple game prep, just Baseball 101.”

Kubitza said of the miscue, “I threw it to second and thought to myself, ‘I don’t know what I‘m doing.’ Should have thrown to first. It was a bad baseball play.”

Both of the Angels’ runs came in the third, and it could have been more had Kubitza not gotten caught on the basepaths between second and third base. He scrambled back to second, not realizing until the last second the base was occupied, so he pulled up his slide a foot short of the bag before being tagged out.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-4, 4.14 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-2, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with an RBI but struck out twice on a night when the Angels had just five at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was the third time in the past four games that he whiffed twice.

--RHP Jered Weaver pitched 7 2/3 innings Wednesday and settled down after giving up three runs in the first three innings. He wound up allowing four runs on eight hits but came within an out of a complete game in the Angels’ 4-2 loss to the Rays.

--3B David Freese remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury and was again used as a pinch hitter, striking out in the ninth inning Wednesday. His hitting streak ended at 12 games.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment after struggling to hit in his two weeks with the Angels. He is batting an even .100 for the season in stints with the Mets and Angels, including .136 (3-for-22) in 10 games with Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a couple of things got away from him, but we’ll take the positives. He swung the bat OK, two hits, and hopefully he’ll be a little more relaxed tomorrow.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on 3B Kyle Kubitza, who was more successful at the plate than in the field and on the bases Wednesday in his major league debut.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kyle Kubitza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro