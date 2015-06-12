Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Albert Pujols moved ahead of Mickey Mantle on baseball’s career home runs list Thursday night, part of a hot streak that has seen him hit nine homers in 13 games.

“It’s a great accomplishment, and I thank the Lord for giving me the ability and the talent to be able to do that,” Pujols said of reaching career home run No. 537, putting him at No. 16 all time. “It’s been a great career so far. At the same time, I‘m just glad I was able to do something to help my ballclub win.”

Pujols and center fielder Mike Trout each had a home run and two RBIs, combining for five hits to power Los Angeles to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Even so, manager Mike Scioscia was as pleased about the supporting cast -- second baseman Johnny Giavotella had three hits, raising his average to .281, and left fielder Efren Navarro also had three, hiking his average to .308.

Even rookie third baseman Kyle Kubitza bounced back from an mistake-prone major league debut Wednesday, coming through with the game-tying RBI to spark a three-run seventh inning Thursday.

“I think it’s what we were expecting from that young man,” Scioscia said. “You have a good feeling that when he gets his feet on the ground, he’s going to be a good player, and he bounced back tonight and had huge at-bats for us.”

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 2-6, 2.51 ERA)at Angels (RHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, briefly taking the team lead with 17 home runs before Albert Pujols matched him three innings later. Trout hit safely in his fifth consecutive game; he is 8-for-22 (.364) in that span.

--1B Albert Pujols hit a two-run home run, his 17th of the year and 537th of his career, moving him past Mickey Mantle into 16th on baseball’s all-time list. He has nine home runs in the past 13 games.

--LF Efren Navarro went 3-for-4 with a run, bringing his season average up to .308 and drawing praise from manager Mike Scioscia for producing from the bottom third of the batting order. He began the night 5-for-22 (.227) on the year.

--3B David Freese, limited to a pinch-hitting role Wednesday due to a sore right hamstring, had Thursday off completely, with rookie Kyle Kubitza taking his place for the second consecutive game. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve talked at length about having to be more than a couple of guys in our lineup, and we saw it tonight. We had contributions all the way up and down. The whole lineup worked hard tonight, and it’s a good offensive night.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on the Angels’ 14-hit effort in a 6-2 win over the Rays on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (sore right hamstring) appeared only as a pinch hitter June 10, and he did not play June 11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.

