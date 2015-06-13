Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rumors have circulated the past couple of days that the Angels and Dodgers might consider a trade that would send Angels left-handed pitcher C.J. Wilson to the Dodgers for outfielder Andre Ethier.
Neither team will confirm any talks, but such a deal would seem to fit both clubs’ current needs.
The Angels are looking for help for the offense, particularly a left-handed hitting outfielder. They gave left-handed hitting outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis a try, but he was designated for assignment June 10 after hitting .136 (3-for-22) in 10 games. Matt Joyce, another left-handed hitting outfielder and the club’s regular left fielder, has been a disappointment, hitting .181 with four homers and 17 RBIs.
The Dodgers, who have a surplus of outfielders, are in need of starting pitching, a result of season-ending injuries to Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brandon McCarthy. Trading Wilson would leave a hole in the Angels’ rotation, but it could be filled by Andrew Heaney, who is 6-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake.
The contracts of Wilson and Ethier would match up relatively well. Wilson is making $18.5 million this season and will make $20.5 million in 2016, the final year of his contract. Ethier is making $18 million this year and will make an additional $35.5 million over 2016 and ‘17.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won two
NEXT: A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 3-2, 4.83 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-5, 3.92 ERA)
--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Saturday against the A‘s. Wilson has a season-high eight strikeouts in his last start last Sunday against the Yankees. But he also gave up six earned runs and seven hits in his seven innings. He his 11-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 49 career games (20 starts) against Oakland.
--3B Kyle Kubitza made his third consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 10. He’s hitting .333 (3-for-9) with one run and one RBI. 3B David Freese, bothered by a sore hamstring for a couple of days, is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. Kubitza likely will take over the starting job at third base next year with Freese becoming a free agent after this season.
--1B Albert Pujols has hit nine home runs in his past 14 games, raising his season total to 17. That puts him on a pace for 45 homers this season, a total he has reached or surpassed three times in his career, the last time coming in 2009 with St. Louis. His career high is 49, set in 2006.
--LHP Hector Santiago gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-4 win over the A’s on Friday. The only runs the A’s scored came on back-to-back homers with two outs in the fourth inning by 3B Brett Lawrie and C Josh Phegley. “Two solo home runs is better than two three-run home runs,” Santiago said. “Two years ago after giving up a home run I probably would have walked the next two guys and then given up a three-run home run. So that’s the difference from a couple years ago, just attack the next guy.”
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of surreal, just being a fan of the game and coming from where I came from, to have giveaways from your home club, it just humbles you.” -- Angels RF Kole Calhoun, on collecting two hits on his bobblehead night.
MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT
--3B David Freese (sore right hamstring) appeared only as a pinch hitter June 10, and he did not play June 11-12. He is day-to-day.
--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.
--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.
--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.
--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.
RHP Jered Weaver
LHP C.J. Wilson
RHP Matt Shoemaker
LHP Hector Santiago
RHP Garrett Richards
RHP Huston Street (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Fernando Salas
LHP Cesar Ramos
LHP Jose Alvarez
RHP Cam Bedrosian
RHP Drew Rucinski
Chris Iannetta
Carlos Perez
1B C.J. Cron
2B Johnny Giavotella
SS Erick Aybar
3B David Freese
DH Albert Pujols
INF Taylor Featherston
INF Kyle Kubitza
LF Matt Joyce
CF Mike Trout
RF Kole Calhoun
OF/INF Efren Navarro