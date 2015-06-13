Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rumors have circulated the past couple of days that the Angels and Dodgers might consider a trade that would send Angels left-handed pitcher C.J. Wilson to the Dodgers for outfielder Andre Ethier.

Neither team will confirm any talks, but such a deal would seem to fit both clubs’ current needs.

The Angels are looking for help for the offense, particularly a left-handed hitting outfielder. They gave left-handed hitting outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis a try, but he was designated for assignment June 10 after hitting .136 (3-for-22) in 10 games. Matt Joyce, another left-handed hitting outfielder and the club’s regular left fielder, has been a disappointment, hitting .181 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

The Dodgers, who have a surplus of outfielders, are in need of starting pitching, a result of season-ending injuries to Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brandon McCarthy. Trading Wilson would leave a hole in the Angels’ rotation, but it could be filled by Andrew Heaney, who is 6-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake.

The contracts of Wilson and Ethier would match up relatively well. Wilson is making $18.5 million this season and will make $20.5 million in 2016, the final year of his contract. Ethier is making $18 million this year and will make an additional $35.5 million over 2016 and ‘17.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 3-2, 4.83 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Saturday against the A‘s. Wilson has a season-high eight strikeouts in his last start last Sunday against the Yankees. But he also gave up six earned runs and seven hits in his seven innings. He his 11-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 49 career games (20 starts) against Oakland.

--3B Kyle Kubitza made his third consecutive start since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 10. He’s hitting .333 (3-for-9) with one run and one RBI. 3B David Freese, bothered by a sore hamstring for a couple of days, is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday. Kubitza likely will take over the starting job at third base next year with Freese becoming a free agent after this season.

--1B Albert Pujols has hit nine home runs in his past 14 games, raising his season total to 17. That puts him on a pace for 45 homers this season, a total he has reached or surpassed three times in his career, the last time coming in 2009 with St. Louis. His career high is 49, set in 2006.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-4 win over the A’s on Friday. The only runs the A’s scored came on back-to-back homers with two outs in the fourth inning by 3B Brett Lawrie and C Josh Phegley. “Two solo home runs is better than two three-run home runs,” Santiago said. “Two years ago after giving up a home run I probably would have walked the next two guys and then given up a three-run home run. So that’s the difference from a couple years ago, just attack the next guy.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of surreal, just being a fan of the game and coming from where I came from, to have giveaways from your home club, it just humbles you.” -- Angels RF Kole Calhoun, on collecting two hits on his bobblehead night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (sore right hamstring) appeared only as a pinch hitter June 10, and he did not play June 11-12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. He took swings June 5, but there is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B C.J. Cron

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH Albert Pujols

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kyle Kubitza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro