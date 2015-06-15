Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A pitcher whom the Los Angeles Angels regard as their possible closer of the future made his major-league debut Sunday.

Right-hander Trevor Gott, whom the Angels recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth inning in an 8-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Gott also earned his first big-league strikeout when he caught A’s second baseman Eric Sogard looking at an 83 mph curveball on the outside corner.

Gott, no relation to former major-league pitcher Jim Gott, came to the Angels at last year’s trading deadline from the San Diego Padres in the six-player deal that also brought right-hander Huston Street, Los Angeles’ current closer.

“There’s no doubt he has an exciting young arm,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We saw it out there this afternoon. His long-range potential is definitely as a back-end guy in a real good bullpen.”

Gott, 22, was Kentucky’s Gatorade baseball player of the year in 2010. Gott then went to the University of Kentucky, where he established the Wildcats’ single-season save record with 23 in 2013. That June, the Padres selected him in the sixth round of the amateur draft.

After his first major-league spring training with the Angels in March, Gott began the season at Double-A Arkansas. The right-hander compiled eight saves, a 1-0 record and a 3.20 ERA while striking out 20 in 19 2/3 innings to earn a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 24.

In the Pacific Coast League, Gott did not allow a run in 8 1/3 innings covering seven appearances. He amassed 10 strikeouts while allowing five walks and seven hits.

Increased velocity helps Gott’s long-range case. Since last summer, the right-hander’s fastball has accelerated from 93 mph to 96 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-1, 1.53 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-6, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- 1B/DH C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake for the second time this season. Cron appeared in just four games and went 2-for-10 since being recalled from Salt Lake on June 6. This season, Cron has a .204/.237/.269 slash line with one home run, four doubles and six RBIs in 35 games with the Angels.

--OF Daniel Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and made his debut with the Angels on Sunday as a late-inning defensive replacement. Robertson entered the game in the eighth inning and grounded out in his only at-bat. At Salt Lake, the 29-year-old Robertson was batting .245 (50-for-204) with 10 doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs and 22 runs. Robertson played 70 games last year for the Texas Rangers, who sold him to the Angels in November.

--1B Albert Pujols passed Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and moved into 29th place in career RBIs on Sunday. Pujols earned his 1,637th RBI by driving in SS Erick Aybar in the bottom of the fourth inning. The National League’s three-time most valuable player, who finished 2-for-3, is now batting .387 (24-for-62) with 10 home runs and 17 RBIs since May 28.

--SS Erick Aybar is now hitless in his last 17 at-bats after going 0-for-3 on Sunday. But Aybar scored the Angels’ only run in their 8-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics after he reached base on an error in the fourth inning. Aybar also had a rough day on defense. In the third inning, Aybar tried to make a basket catch on a pop fly with his back toward home plate but the ball landed seven feet to his left. As a result, the Oakland Athletics scored a run. Aybar also bobbled a ground ball in the seventh inning, allowing the A’s to score an unearned run.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker issued no walks and amassed five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings but allowed three earned runs and six hits to get his fifth loss of the season Sunday. In his past four starts, Shoemaker has permitted just six walks and six earned runs in 24 1/3 innings while amassing 22 strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed no more than one walk in 23 of 33 career starts.

--RHP Trevor Gott made his major-league debut Sunday. Gott, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth inning and got his first big-league strikeout. The right-hander caught Oakland Athletics 2B Eric Sogard looking at an 83 mph curveball on the outside corner. Gott came to the Angels from the San Diego Padres in the same six-player trade that brought RHP Huston Street last July. The Angels project Gott to be a closer.

--OF Collin Cowgill has been on the disabled list since May 26 with a sprained right wrist. He will visit a specialist Monday in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve given up very few earned runs this year. But when you’re facing a guy like Sonny Gray who has thrown the ball well against us, you have to pitch with him. That includes playing defense.” --Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after his team made three errors and numerous mental mistakes Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill will visit a specialist on June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the weekend.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson