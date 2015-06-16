Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia’s coaching staff through much of the club’s successful run of division championships (2004, ‘05, ‘07, ‘08, ‘09) and 2002 World Series title included Bud Black, Ron Roenicke and Joe Maddon.

All three benefited by turning that success into major league managerial jobs, but now two have lost their jobs this season. Roenicke was fired by the Brewers earlier this season, and Monday, Black was fired by the Padres in his ninth season with the club.

Black was Scioscia’s pitching coach for seven seasons, from 2000-2006.

“Bud is a great manager, a great baseball mind, and a great friend,” Scioscia said. “It’s tough. I think it’s just the nature of the position but I‘m sure his phone is already ringing.”

Mike Butcher took over Black’s job in 2007 and has been the Angels’ pitching coach ever since.

Maddon had the most success of the three former coaches as a manager, winning 90 or more games in five of his nine seasons in Tampa Bay, winning two manager of the year awards and taking the Rays to the World Series in 2008. He’s now in his first season with the Cubs.

Roenicke’s Brewers won the National League Central in his first year as manager in 2011 and he finished with a winning record (342-331) in his four-plus seasons in Milwaukee.

Black won the National League manager of the year award in 2010 but his Padres never reached the playoffs under his guidance.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 4-3, 5.29 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 6-4, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Richards is coming off a win in his last start, when he gave up two earned runs in seven innings against the Rays. He has a victory in his only career start against the Diamondbacks, throwing eight shutout innings on June 17, 2012.

--CF Mike Trout made it a goal to steal more bases this season, and he stole six through the end of April. He has eight total this season, but he hasn’t stolen a base since May 22 and doesn’t even have an attempt in June.

--LF Daniel Robertson, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, was in the starting lineup Monday against Arizona. He is the sixth player to start in left field for the Angels this season, joining Matt Joyce, (39 starts), Collin Cowgill (11), Efren Navarro (six), Kirk Nieuwenhuis (five) and Alfredo Marte (one). Robertson had the Angels’ first hit of the night Monday against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray with a single in the sixth inning. Robertson also threw out a runner at the plate.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks in seven innings, getting the loss in a 7-3 setback to the Diamondbacks on Monday. The two walks especially hurt, considering both came in the third inning and both scored on Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer. “The last thing you want to do is walk a couple guys and you got their hottest hitter coming to the plate,” Weaver said. “I got myself in a predicament there. ...Obviously it’s the difference in the game there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Weave’s stuff looked good at the start. The glitch really was the walks, which he has not been doing. He’s been containing teams, making them hit the ball. (But) the two walks hurt, obviously, and he hung a breaking ball to a pretty good hitter.” --Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on Jered Weaver, the losing pitcher Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment before the end of June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. He is scheduled to throw his third bullpen sessions on June 16. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson