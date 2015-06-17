Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Albert Pujols is a nine-time All-Star, but the Los Angeles Angels first baseman hasn’t been voted in or selected to play in the mid-season game since 2010.

Now, he leads the American League with 19 homers and he’s looking more like the younger Pujols that was an automatic selection just about every year.

“Albert’s an All-Star, whether he gets selected or not, he’s one of the top players in baseball,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I don’t know how you leave him off the team. But we’ve seen that selection process be sketchy at best. I think Albert would have fun going to the game and he belongs there.”

Pujols is making his push after a slow start. In his past 18 games, he is hitting .362 (25-for-69) with 11 homers and 19 RBIs. Does he think he deserve to go?

“That’s not up to me, that’s up to the fans and the manager who picks the team,” Pujols said. “It’d be great to be there, of course everybody wants to be in the All-Star game, but I can’t control that. All I can control is do the best that I can and hopefully help this club be in first place at the All-Star break.”

Angels third baseman David Freese, a teammate of Pujols’ in St. Louis, thinks Pujols is deserving as well.

“I think first base is one of the toughest positions to grab a spot,” Freese said. “That’s a position where guys are expected to bang, and you can have 15-20 (homers) at the break and not make it. But the guy is unbelievable. I get front row seats on deck a good portion of the time just watching him hit. He looks healthy now, his legs are powerful. He’s getting down in his stance every pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-3, 2.59 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-1, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Santiago gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start, getting a no-decision against the A‘s. He has never faced the Diamondbacks.

--1B Albert Pujols was moved from third to the cleanup spot in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against Arizona. It marked the first time Pujols hit anything but third since joining the Angels in 2012. It was part of manager Mike Scioscia’s effort to lengthen the lineup and get more offense. Pujols is hitting .362 (2-for-69) with 11 homers in his last 18 games.

--RHP Joe Smith pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against Arizona, but has made only four appearances in June. Still, he is still tied for the major league lead with 18 holds. Smith didn’t allow a run in his first seven appearances, but has given up nine runs in 19 2/3 innings covering his past 21 games.

--RHP Garrett Richards earned the victory after giving up one unearned run and four hits in seven innings against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The only run he allowed came after he and catcher Carlos Perez got crossed up on signals, resulting in two passed balls. Richards took the blame. “I made a mental mistake in the second (inning) and unfortunately gave them a run,” Richards said. “I spotted them one right there, but once the inning’s over all I can do is concentrate on putting up a zero the next inning.”

--OF Collin Cowgill (right wrist) had a cortisone injection Tuesday, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in a week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Doesn’t matter if you hit eighth, leadoff, you still gotta go out there and play.” -- Angels 1B Albert Pujols, who was moved from his customary No. 3 spot to No. 4 in the lineup in a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection on June 16; one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will be reevaluated in seven days.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment before the end of June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5. He is scheduled to throw his third bullpen sessions on June 16. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson