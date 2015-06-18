Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- For the second time in as many games, Mike Scioscia hit center fielder Mike Trout third and Albert Pujols fourth, and the Los Angeles Angels manager indicated it was more than just a two-night fling.

“We’re going to stay with that for a little bit until we see if it has any impact on those guys getting the table set better for them. We’ll just see how that progresses,” Scioscia said.

Pujols hit a game-deciding two-run home run in his first game at cleanup, a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday in Anaheim, and both figured in the scoring in Arizona’s 3-2 victory Wednesday. Trout doubled in the sixth inning, setting up Pujols’ RBI groundout that looked like a single to left field until Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed made a diving stop and throw from the hole. Trout grounded out with runners on second and third and two outs in the seventh.

Trout, the 2014 AL MVP, has hit second in 61 games this season and has spent the great majority of his career hitting either first or second, starting there in 463 of his 558 games. Pujols has started 1,851 games in the No. 3 spot in the order in his career. He hit cleanup for the first time in his three-plus years with the Angels on Tuesday.

Shortstop Erick Aybar has hit first and right fielder Kole Calhoun second in the two games since the most productive Angles were dropped to 3-4. Pujols is hitting .273 with 19 homers and 37 RBIs. Trout is hitting .297 with 18 homers and 39 RBIs.

The change in the lineup means Pujols will not certainly hit in the first inning, but Scioscia saw a greater good.

“A couple of things. He might hit in the first with two outs and nobody on. Now if he comes up in the first, there is at least a runner on,” Scioscia said.

”But also if he leads off the second ... you know, Albert is multi-dimensional. When he is leading off an inning, there is a good chance he is getting on base. So although our preference is to have him up there with guys on base -- that’s why we are making some of the moves -- it might not show up until the third or the fifth inning.

“It is documented that the first and second hitters. This gives you a chance to hit with guys on base earlier in games, and that’s the theory, and hopefully it will pay dividends for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-5, 3.60 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Allen Webster, 1-0, 3.18)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up two homers in five innings Wednesday, and he came away from Paul Goldschmidt’s opposite field home run in the first inning with grudging respect. There is no doubt, up, down, in, out, he covers everything,“ Santiago said of Goldschmidt. ”He is a very smart hitter, very patient, and he hits your mistakes. It was weird because I threw three pitches in and then the forth one he just seemed like, ‘This is what I was waiting for.’ It was like it was exactly like he was waiting for that pitch.’ Santiago, 4-4 with a 2.77 ERA, has gone at least five innings in each of his 13 starts. He has made one relief appearance. “Hector early on was missing a lot of spots,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--1B Albert Pujols was robbed of a hit -- he still got an RBI -- when Arizona SS Nick Ahmed made a diving stop and throw from the hole with runners on second and third and no outs in the sixth inning. Pujols, who was the victim of a ball call on a similar bang-bang play at first in Anaheim on Monday, remained on the bag for 10 seconds or so until the Angels opted not to challenge.

--SS Erick Aybar defused a rally in the seventh inning when he popped up a bunt with runners on second and third and none out with the Angels trailing 3-2. Aybar popped RHP David Hernandez’s first pitch right back toward the mound, and Hernandez made an easy catch for the first out. The Angels did not score in the inning. ”It was a good pitch,“ Aybar said. ”It looks good if I get that ball down. Most of the time that is what I do. That is baseball.“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia did not second-guess the call. ”Hindsight is twenty-twenty,“ Scioscia said. ”He is on his own, and Eric usually has a great feel for that. It is easy to say now if you got back to swing it. He is one of the best bunters in the league and he just got under one.

--LF Matt Joyce made his second straight start in left field against Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia indicated that a platoon with Daniel Robertson could be a possibility. Robertson started Monday, when the Angeles faced a left-hander. “There are a lot of dynamics,” Scioscia said of the left field situation. “We know Matt Joyce, what he means. We’ve talked about as the season moves on how important it would be for us if he swings the bat to his capabilities, balanced with the fact that we’re needing offense now. So if we need to, against lefties, having Daniel Robertson, so there are things to consider for sure.”

--C Chris Iannetta, mired in an 0-for-15 slump, had two singles in four at-bats, although he grounded into a doubleplay with runners on first and third and no outs in the fifth inning to short-circuit a potential big inning. Iannetta, who has lost his hold on the starting job to Carlos Perez, is hitting .169 in 130 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively, we did a lot of good things. The one bump in the road tonight was hitting with runners in scoring position. For the most part, we pressured them a lot. We just couldn’t get either the hit or contact we needed at the right time to at least get a run across.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will be re-evaluated June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment before the end of June.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson