Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Angels draw much of their identity from the 1-2 all-star punch of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, but they have stayed afloat in the AL West because of their sometimes under-the-radar starting pitching.

The Angels’ starters have averaged 6 1/3 innings per start, the second-best average in the American League and just a fraction behind league-leading Detroit. C.J. Wilson accentuated their work while striking out a season-high nine in eight innings in a 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon.

“We are getting a chance to win ball games,” Angels manager Mike Scoiscia said. “Our rotation has set a tone. That’s critical.”

The Angels (34-33) have 38 quality starts, third in the league behind fellow AL West challengers Seattle and Oakland, who have 40 each. RIght-hander Garrett Richards, who was delayed out of spring training, has nine quality starts. Wilson has eight and right-hander Jered Weaver and left-hander Hector Santiago have seven apiece.

Wilson (93 innings) and Weaver (91) rank in the top six in the American League in innings pitched, and Santiago (81 1-3) is 17th. No other team has more than two starters in the top 17.

”The good thing is, it’s the same group that we had last year, so we watch each other throw and we are encouraging about that stuff,“ Wilson said. ”And we get on each other’s case if we somebody is slacking a little bit. The pitchers have to work together, and you learn from watching a guy pitch well and you learn from a guy giving up hits as well.

“Over the course of the season, if your bullpen gets overworked then they are not going to have left anything at the end. So the more the starters work ... every time a starter can go one extra inning or one extra out, it helps the bullpen out a lot. As a former reliever I’ve been there. I know exactly how awesome it is when a guy goes seven or eight innings.”

Angels opponents are hitting .242 against the starters, third in the league,The group has 329 strikeouts, sixth in the league.

“It’s not just the innings per start, it is good innings per start is what we are looking for,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think we’ve gotten that. You can go out and get innings and say, ‘Hey, he’s giving up six innings, six plus innings.’ But he’s given up five or six runs, that’s not going to help you. We’re getting quality innings from them.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson had a season-high nine strikeouts while going eight innings in a 7-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday, but he seemed just as pumped about his base-running. Wilson was thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a single in the fifth inning, using a head-first slide that did not draw great reviews from manager Mike Scioscia. “I told him great pitching, good hitting and (expletive) base running,” Scoiscia said. “Those kind of slides are the slides that end pitchers’ careers. He knew what he was trying to do and he was athletic enough to accomplish it but it’s still something that you cringe at when you see a pitcher doing it.” Wilson said he tried a Mike Trout turbo slide into second, when he grabbed the bag with one hand while being thrown out. “If you are a bad athlete, then you are not going to try something like that,” Wilson said. “I‘m a good athlete, so every time I get on base I am going to try to advance on a ground ball or a wild pitch or break up a double play. I got a hit and struck out their pitcher twice, so that was a plus-three for me on the hockey plus-minus ratio. I feel like that is a good day.”

--2B Johnny Giavotella was 3-for-5 with a single and a bases-empty homer in his fifth career start in the leadoff spot Thursday, the third with the Angels this season as manager Mike Scioscia continued to manipulate his lineup in front of new 3-4 hitters CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols. “The encouraging thing today is we got production independently from what Kole (Calhoun) and Mike (Trout) and Albert (Pujols) are going to do, and that’s critical,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--SS Erick Aybar was given a day off Thursday while fighting a 1-for-27 slump that has dropped his batting average from .271 to .246. “He’s been playing a lot, and I think offensively, he’s putting a little pressure on himself because some hits aren’t falling in,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think he still suits our lineup in front of Kole (Calhoun) trying to set the table, but right now, he needs a little bit of a blow.” Aybar hit leadoff the previous three days, with RF Calhoun is hitting second in front of CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols.

--SS Taylor Featherston hit his first major league home run in the third inning Thursday, the Angels’ first hit off Arizona RHP Allen Webster. He entered the dugout to a chorus of silence before being congratulated by his teammates. “That’s just part of it, a rite of passage kind of deal,” Featherston said. “I loved it.” Featherston, making his second start of the season at shortstop in place of Erick Aybar, entered the game hitting .083, with three hits in 36 at-bats.

--LF Efren Navarro was 1-for-4 with a two-run single while starting in left field in place of Matt Joyce, who had two hits and a walk in a 3-2 loss on Wednesday. “It’s a function of a day game after night game and wanting to get Efren in there,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Matt was going to be off today regardless of what he did last night. You’re definitely balancing the rhythm of when a hitter is going to start swinging the bat well, and you also grind out some at-bats when you’re going poorly, which we’ve done with Matt. In the big picture, it’s one game. Matt is still going to get his opportunity to contribute. But we’ve got some guys who we also feel very confident are going to contribute, and Efren is one of those guys.” Joyce it hitting .189 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I told him great pitching, good hitting and (expletive) baserunning. Those kind of slides are the slides that end pitchers’ careers.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP C.J. Wilson, who struck out a season-high nine in eight innings in a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, but made a headfirst slide into second base while unsuccessfully attempting to stretch a fifth-inning single that left his manager wondering.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will be re-evaluated around June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 18.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

