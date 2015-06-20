Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Another day, another home run for first baseman Albert Pujols, this one his 13th career grand slam.

Pujols cleared the bases with a laser down the left-field line off right-handed reliever Edward Mujica during an eight-run rally in the seventh inning Friday, fueling a come-from-behind, 12-7 victory against the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

Pujols’ home run was his American League-leading 20th of the season. He has hit 12 home runs in his past 19 games and nine in June.

”I don’t want to talk about that,“ Pujols said of his hot streak. ”But I‘m just seeing the ball good, putting my best swing. Same thing I’ve been doing all year. I‘m just getting better breaks I guess.

“I know that I can hit and I know what I can do. The main thing is if I can stay healthy I can go out there and perform and give my best. If I do that, there’s nothing else I can do.”

Pujols hit 28 home runs in 159 games last season. He already has 20 homers in just 65 games this season. On Friday, Pujols went 2-for-5 with a double to go with his home run, drove in five runs and scored three times.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jared Weaver, 4-7, 4.65 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 4-5, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Efren Navarro batted leadoff for the first time this season Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. He went 1-for-3 with a double. SS Erick Aybar, who has hit leadoff a team-high 35 times, hit sixth. Navarro entered the game batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348. Aybar was hitting .246 with an on-base percentage of .291.

--2B Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in three runs and scored once Friday in a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Giavotella drove in the Angels first run with a double off the left-field wall during a 10-pitch battle with RHP Sonny Gray, Oakland’s ace. Giavotella raised his batting average to .278.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker lasted only four innings Friday but got a no-decision as the Angels rallied for a 12-7 victory against Oakland. Shoemaker gave up five runs on eight hits, including a three-run homer to A’s INF/OF Ben Zobrist and a solo shot to C Stephen Vogt. Shoemaker struck out two and walked two.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great come-from-behind win. We just kept playing baseball. These guys didn’t quit.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels rallied to score 10 unanswered runs and defeat the A’s 12-7 Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will be re-evaluated around June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson