Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jered Weaver’s rough season turned even worse Sunday when he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his left hip.

Weaver will have a battery of tests Monday, including an MRI.

“I think it just got to a point in the last couple starts where you see mechanically he’s not where he wants to be,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the Angels’ 3-2 loss to Oakland. “His shoulder, his arm feels great, but we have to find out exactly what’s going on and hopefully reset and get him back out there.”

Weaver is 4-8 with a 4.75 ERA and has lost four straight starts, matching his longest such skid of his career.

Weaver said he has been dealing with some soreness in his left hip for years.

“There’s always been stuff lingering,” Weaver said. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Most of the time I can kind of get it to where it needs to be before a start day, in between starts. But just decided to get it to where it needs to be instead of having to battle against it all the time, give it some rest and get it back to where it needs to be and get back out there.”

Weaver, though, said his sore hip had “very little” to do with his rough season and a loss of velocity.

“There’s more to it than just the hip stuff,” Weaver said. “Obviously velocity’s down, stuff isn’t as crisp. There’s some things that I got to get figured out so hopefully this is a good time to do it.”

Scioscia said he’s hopeful that Weaver will be able to recover with rest and treatment and avoid any type of surgery.

How much pain has Weaver been in on the mound?

“It was just like a sharp pain every now and again,” Weaver said. “It’s just one of those things where you’d get it loosened up and it would feel great but you keep pounding on it and it would tighten up again. It wasn’t anything drastic, just something me and (Scioscia) thought would be better to iron out now than toward the end of the season. Go on the DL and get this figured out and move on and come back and be strong again.”

Weaver gave up four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Oakland.

The Angels have an off day Thursday, which would have been Weaver’s day to start. They won’t need someone to fill his spot in the rotation until June 30 against the Yankees.

Lefty Andrew Heaney, who’s at Triple-A Salt Lake, is one potential candidate, Scioscia said. Right-hander Nick Tropeano, who is expected to return to action for Salt Lake from a shoulder injury this week, is another possibility. Righty Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery, March 2015), who’s on a rehab assignment with Salt Lake, and Angels lefty Jose Alvarez, a reliever, are two other possibilities.

“There’s a couple options where you’ll probably have to expand your pitching staff, a couple where you could just plug a guy in,” Scioscia said.

To fill Weaver’s spot on the 25-man roster, the Angels recalled outfielder Alfredo Marte from Salt Lake.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 2.73 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-4, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards (7-5) had his third straight quality start but took the loss Sunday as the Angels fell 3-2 to Oakland. Richards allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked two. Richards had won back-to-back games against Tampa Bay and Arizona before falling to Oakland.

--1B Albert Pujols hit his American League-leading 21st home run Sunday, a two-run shot in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. Pujols crushed RHP Tyler Clippard’s 3-2 fastball into the left-field seats, cutting the A’s lead to 3-2. Pujols has hit 13 home runs in his past 22 games and 10 in June. “Anytime you’re healthy you can go out there and perform better, obviously,” Pujols said. “The last three or four years, it’s been tough playing with the injuries. But I‘m still going to try and do the best I can to help my ballclub to win, whether I feel 100 percent or I feel 50 percent or whatever.”

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Weaver, who has lost four straight starts, will undergo an MRI and a battery of tests Monday. “We just need to make sure we get this behind us and he can get back on path,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. The Angels have an off day Thursday and won’t need a fifth starter until June 30 vs. the Yankees.

--OF Alfredo Marte was called up Sunday from Triple-A Salt Lake to take the roster spot of RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation), who went on the 15-day disabled list. Marte went 1-for-4 in two games with the Angels earlier this season. He was sent down to Salt Lake on June 1, three days after being called up. He hit .174 in 66 games with Arizona in 2013 and 2014. Marte pinch ran in the ninth inning Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “From the dugout it looked like a no-doubter. But this is a tough park to hit, so you never know. It was a pretty good swing. By his reaction, he thought he definitely had it.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, after 2B Johnny Giavotella launched a deep fly ball that A’s LF Sam Fuld caught just in front of the wall Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He will undergo a battery of tests, including an MRI, on June 22.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will be re-evaluated around June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Alfredo Marte