Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Because of Jered Weaver’s 6-foot-7, 210-pound frame, a lot goes into the mechanics of his delivery.

The Los Angeles Angels right-hander has been hot and cold this season, but mostly cold, going 4-8 with a 4.75 ERA in 15 starts before landing on the disabled list Sunday because of an inflamed left hip. There was some relative good news, though, on Monday when tests revealed no structural damage.

Weaver was told not to pick up a baseball for five days, at which point he’ll be re-evaluated. The Angels hope Weaver can return soon after the All-Star break.

“There’s obviously something in his mechanics that are out of whack,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before his team’s 4-3 win over the Houston Astros. “I have a lot of confidence that we’re gonna see him get better as we move forward, but right now there’s no doubt about just trying to exhale a little bit.”

Fortunately for the Angels, it is possible they will have to fill Weaver’s spot in the rotation only twice before the All-Star break.

Because of off days, the Angels would need a fifth starter on June 30 and July 11. Candidates to fill that spot include Cory Rasmus, Drew Rucinski, Nick Tropeano and Andrew Heaney.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 7-3, 5.04 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 5-5, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson, who will start Tuesday against the Astros, has allowed one earned run in his past two starts, covering 15 innings. Both games resulted in victories. He is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 24 career appearances (14 starts) against Houston.

--RHP Trevor Gott, who threw a scoreless inning Monday against the Astros, has thrown five scoreless innings since making his major league debut June 14. Gott is making a case to get more opportunities in a seventh-inning role, setting up RHP Joe Smith in the eighth inning and RHP Huston Street in the ninth.

--1B Albert Pujols hit two homers Monday against the Astros, giving him an American League-leading 23 on the season. Pujols has 15 homers in his past 24 games, including 12 in the month of June, one away from tying the club record for homers in a month. Tim Salmon hit 13 homers in June 1996, and Mo Vaughn matched the feat in May 2000.

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up one run on two hits and one walk in six innings Monday against the Astros. The only run he surrendered came on a home run by RF Domingo Santana in the third inning.

--RHP Jered Weaver had tests on his left hip Monday, and no structural damage was found. Weaver will not throw for at least five days before being re-evaluated. The Angels hope he can return soon after the All-Star break.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained joint in right wrist) will take batting practice starting Wednesday. He has been on the disabled list since late May, and there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Morin began a rehab assignment Monday with the Angels’ rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, throwing one scoreless inning. He has been out since May 24 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m locked in every day. You guys go by what the result is. To myself, it’s how good I feel at the plate and how hard I‘m hitting the ball. It’s been like that all year. Obviously, better luck the last six weeks, but myself, all I can do is get myself ready to play.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, after hitting two homers Monday in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He will be re-evaluated in late June. The Angels hope to have him back in the rotation soon after the All-Star break.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He will begin take batting practice June 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 22.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Alfredo Marte