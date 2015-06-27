Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Angels infielder Taylor Featherston is in a pretty good spot for someone who had never played above Double-A before this season.

As a Rule 5 draftee from the Colorado Rockies, Featherston cannot be optioned to the minor leagues without the Angels first offering him back to the Rockies. The Rockies, presumably, would take him back.

Having invested nearly half the season in him, the Angels aren’t letting Featherston go anywhere, other than the end of the bench and giving him an occasional start.

He got his fifth start of the season Friday at second base, his ninth start overall (he’s also started at shortstop and third base). It came after his walk-off RBI single in Wednesday’s game against the Astros. Featherston also got his first major league homer on June 18.

“It’s almost a blessing in disguise,” Featherston said of his role off the bench. “I get to go through the big leagues for a while, just watching, talking and learning, and getting a little taste here and there, which is fun. But my time will come, for sure.”

Featherston is known for his defense, particularly a strong throwing arm. He’s entered a number of games as a late-inning replacement for third baseman David Freese.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Featherston said. “It’s a new role, and here we are, 70 games in and I feel like every single day, every time I go out there, I‘m more and more comfortable and getting better at my job.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-4, 3.78 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 7-5, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Mariners. Richards has thrown a quality start in each of his past seven starts at Angel Stadium, going back to last season. He is 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 career games (six starts) against Seattle.

--SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) had to leave the June 26 game. He is listed as day-to-day. He has 11 hits in his last 27 at-bats, which follows a 1-for-27 slide. His 72 hits rank third best among shortstops in the American League.

--INF/OF Efren Navarro started in left field and batted leadoff Friday against Seattle. It was his third start in the leadoff spot, in which he’s hitting .083 (1 for 12) with an on-base percentage of .083. He has batted leadoff, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, and played first base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in six-plus innings but got the loss Friday against the Mariners. “I thought Shoe started off with great velocity, really good command,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “No doubt the fastball was in good zones early. He pitched a really good ballgame for us, gave us a chance to win. Maybe a couple pitches here and there where he didn’t quite get where he wanted to, especially to (Mariners SS Brad) Miller, but we’ll take that outing from Shoe.”

--RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed hip) played light catch Friday. He’s expected back sometime in mid-July.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) had to leave the June 26 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He’s expected back sometime in mid-July.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 22, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson