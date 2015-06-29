Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels entered an offensive time machine Sunday to put themselves in position to defeat the Seattle Mariners.

Before right fielder Kole Calhoun scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Angels relied on time-tested techniques from the dead-ball era in their 3-2 win.

Los Angeles demonstrated its ability to manufacture runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Third baseman David Freese was hit by the first pitch he saw from Mariners left-hander Charlie Furbush to begin the bottom of the seventh. Pinch-runner Kyle Kubitza replaced Freese, took second base on a wild pitch, moved to third on pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson’s sacrifice and scored the Angels’ first run when pinch-hitter Erick Aybar sliced a single to left field.

In the bottom of the eighth, second baseman Johnny Giavotella executed another sacrifice bunt to move shortstop Taylor Featherston from first to second. Calhoun then hit a single up the middle to bring Featherston home and put the Angels ahead, 2-1.

“We fought hard,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We were just grinding all day and we got it done.”

With only center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols performing to their capabilities at the plate, the Angels must keep grinding to prevent their offense from breaking down.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.65 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 5-6, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Erick Aybar delivered a pinch-hit single that scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Angels’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings Sunday. Aybar sliced a single into left field that enabled pinch-runner Kyle Kubitza to forge a 1-1 tie. After a 1-for-27 slump, the shortstop is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three RBIs. Aybar did not start for the second consecutive game after sustaining a tight left hamstring Friday night. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Trevor Gott received his first major-league victory Sunday. Gott retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th inning, and the Angels scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th for a 3-2 win. Since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 13, Gott has yet to allow an earned run in seven appearances covering seven innings. The former University of Kentucky standout has allowed no walks and only three hits while striking out four.

--RF Kole Calhoun drove in a run in the eighth inning and scored the winning run in the 10th inning of the Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a walk, and has hits in six of his past seven games.

--CF Mike Trout went 0-for-3, struck out twice and received two intentional walks. Trout, who entered Sunday’s game with the American League’s 10th-best average, .303, is now tied for 12th with a .300 average. Trout also had to face a fan who entered the field in the top of the sixth inning and approached him in center field. Trout looked at him but did not otherwise react.

--LHP Hector Santiago now has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his last 14 starts after his performance Sunday. Santiago conceded just one run, two walks and three hits in seven innings while striking out six yet did not get the decision in the Angels’ 3-2 win in 10 innings. The left-hander reduced his earned-run average to 2.58, the best among the Angels’ starters.

--LHP Edgar Ibarra was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake City on Sunday. He has a 2.25 ERA in four innings pitched with the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hector Santiago is throwing the ball the best he has in his whole life, right now. There’s no doubt he’s throwing the ball as well as the top 10, the top five pitchers in our league, however you slice it up.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Hector Santiago, who conceded just one run, two walks and three hits in seven innings while striking out six on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (tight left hamstring) had to leave the June 26 game. He did not start June 27-28 but did pinch hit June 28. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He’s expected back sometime in mid-July.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 22, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 23.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Kyle Kubitza

DH David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson