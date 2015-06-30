Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Cron was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Monday to get another chance to get it right. Cron was a big part of the Angels’ plans this season, expected to be the club’s primary designated hitter.

He had a solid season last year, hitting 11 homers with 37 RBIs and a .739 OPS in 79 games, followed by a strong spring training. But he was slow out of the gate and was sent down for the first of two demotions this season.

It wasn’t a move to “get regular at-bats,” as the case is for many young players who get sporadic playing time.

“In the beginning of the season, he was getting plenty of at-bats, playing five days a week -- he wasn’t sporadically playing once a week,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “When that happened, he went down to get some work. There are some at-bats guys need to keep their edge, and it’s not necessarily seven days a week. We know what he can do when he’s swinging the bat well, and hopefully he can get in a groove and do that.”

Cron earned the call-up by hitting well recently for the Bees, hitting .315 (17 for 54) with four homers and 16 RBIs since his last demotion June 14.

He started at first base against the Yankees on Monday and struck out in his first at-bat. But in the seventh inning, Cron got ahold of a pitch from Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia and hit a solo homer, just his second of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-37

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney will start Tuesday against the Yankees. Heaney will make his second start since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake last week. He gave up one earned run on four hits in six innings against the Astros on June 24, getting a no-decision. He has never faced the Yankees.

--RHP Trevor Gott is unscored upon in his first eight major league outings (eight innings) since being called up June 13, including a scoreless inning Monday against the Yankees. Gott, who got his first major league victory Sunday against the Mariners, came in the same trade from the Padres that included RHP Huston Street.

--CF Mike Trout hit his 20th home run of the season off Yankees LHP C.C. Sabathia Monday, reaching 20 homers for the fourth consecutive season. Trout joined Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Tony Conigliaro, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams as the only players in major league history to have four-consecutive 20-homer seasons before their age 24 season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up one run on five hits and three walks in six innings, getting the victory over the Yankees on Monday night. Wilson struck out five, and it came after his worst start of the season -- seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Astros.

--RHP Mike Morin (strained oblique muscle) completed his minor league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated Tuesday or Wednesday. He’s been out for five weeks.

--RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 20 pitches off the mound Monday, and plans another bullpen session on Wednesday. The Angels are hoping Weaver can return sometime around the All-Star break.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) took batting practice Monday and is close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--3B Kyle Kubitza was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels called up DH/1B C.J. Cron. He’s batting .207 for the Angels in 2015 after striking out in his only at-bat Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mike showed his talent in every phase tonight. You saw on the defensive side saving at least three runs, on the offensive side with the home run. He stole a base; Mike showed his tools tonight.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after CF Mike Trout homered in the third inning Monday, then thwarted potential big innings with running catches.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw 20 pitches off the mound June 29, and plans another bullpen session on July 1. The Angels are hoping Weaver can return sometime around the All-Star break.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24. He took batting practice June 29 and is close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 22, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 23. He completed his minor league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated June 30 or July 1.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF Taylor Featherston

1B/DH C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson