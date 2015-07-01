Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If it seems Mike Trout is covering more ground in center field these days, it’s because he is.

The Angels center fielder made three outstanding catches in Monday’s game against the Yankees, covering ground from left center to right center, and shallow to the fence.

The catches came after running at full speed a long way because he is playing a more shallow center field, heeding the advice of bench coach Dino Ebel.

“When I talked to Dino, he told me play there, see how you like it,” said Trout, who made the move about a month ago. “It’s trusting yourself that you can get there, and I got to a couple of them. ... I feel more comfortable going back on balls, as opposed to running in on balls, especially in the twilight. It’s hard to see.”

Trout added part of the reason he moved in was because he felt bad for pitchers who gave up bloop hits.

“When I was playing deep and balls fell in front of me, if I was a pitcher, I’d be pretty upset, to get a jam shot and it falls in,” he said. “At least if they hit it over my head, they barreled it up, they earned it.”

Despite an MVP award and finishing runner-up twice, Trout has not yet won a Gold Glove.

“I take pride in my game,” Trout said. “If you’re not doing it offensively, you can take some hits away from the other guys.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 7-2, 4.81 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 4-6, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Wednesday against the Yankees. Shoemaker has not won a start at home this season, after going 9-3 with a 2.10 ERA at Angel Stadium last year. It will be his first career appearance against the Yankees.

--LF Matt Joyce continues to find his way into the lineup despite a horrible start that has stretched almost to the half-way point of the season. Joyce was in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees and went 2-for-3 with a walk. He’s hitting .190 with four homers and 18 RBIs. His average hasn’t been above .200 (.206) since April 18, after the Angels’ 11th game of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols hit his American League-leading 24th home run of the season Tuesday against the Yankees. It also was his 13th homer in June, tying the club record for homers in any month (Mo Vaughn, May of 2000; Tim Salmon, June of 1996). Overall, Pujols has hit 16 homers in his past 31 games, despite going homerless in six games June 23-29.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Tuesday’s game. Bedrosian, making his second stint with the big league club this season, has a 4.60 ERA in 15 relief appearances. The Angels will make a move to fill Bedrosian’s roster spot on Wednesday.

--LHP Andrew Heaney gave up one run on two hits and two walks in seven innings to earn the victory over the Yankees on Tuesday, his first career major league win. “He did all the things you try to do when you put together a game plan,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He opened up both corners, changed speeds well, mixed in a slider and changeup, and really just kept them off balance all night.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great. It was my sixth or seventh start and eventually I wanted to get it done. It’s something to be proud of, that you’re helping your team win.” -- LHP Andrew Heaney, who earned his first career win on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he plans another bullpen session July 1. The Angels hope Weaver can return sometime around the All-Star break.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24. He took batting practice June 29 and is close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Mike Morin (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He hopes to begin playing catch by the end of the first week of June. He will have to go out on a rehab assignment before returning to the big league club. He began playing catch June 5, and he was throwing bullpen sessions in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on June 22, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on June 23. He completed his rehab assignment and is expected to be activated June 30 or July 1.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1 and plans to begin throwing off a mound in late June. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Trevor Gott

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson