Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton’s divorce from the Los Angeles Angels was official on April 27, the day the outfielder was traded to the Texas Rangers, ending a baseball marriage that soured quickly.

Friday’s first meeting between the two since that day did not include the typical awkwardness of two former spouses running into each other at, say, a bar.

It was just baseball between two teams battling one another for position in the AL West and, according to those whose spoke on Friday, all that other stuff is water under the bridge.

”To be honest, we really haven’t thought a lot about Josh,“ said Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We’ve got a lot of things we’re trying to deal with as far as getting better on the field.

“We’ve got enough on our plate and that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Namely scoring runs.

The Angels entered Friday’s game with Texas a minus-2 in run differential, yet have managed to climb to second in the AL West. Entering play Friday, Los Angeles had scored three or fewer runs in 42 of 79 games.

Scoring wasn’t a problem in an 8-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday, as the Angels broke out of an 0-for-25 skid with runners in scoring position.

The key Friday, though, was setting the table.

The Angels rank near the bottom of the AL in on-base percentage.

“The biggest factor of us stalling is not being able to get on base,” said Scioscia. “You can talk about driving the ball, hitting with runners in scoring position ... we have not set the table well. I think that’s where it has to start.”

Whether Hamilton could have helped, who knows. The Angels didn’t care to find out.

The trade with the Rangers ended Hamilton’s more than two-year tenure with the Angels, much of it marked by turbulence, in which he got very rich and the Angels got very little out a five-year, $125 million investment in the form of a contract owner Arte Moreno handed the free agent, now 34 years old, in December 2012.

Hamilton was nothing like the player he had been the previous six seasons with the Texas, including one in which he won the AL MVP.

In two seasons with the Angels, Hamilton hit .255, 30 points lower than his six-year average with the Rangers, and had hardly any pop in a bat that averaged 24 home runs and 85 RBIs with Texas.

Moreno made clear he didn’t want Hamilton back this season and even protested a decision by Major League Baseball not to suspend the outfielder, who has a history of substance-abuse problems, for failing to comply with the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Angels picked up more than $60 million of the more than $80 owed Hamilton.

Scioscia said this week that Hamilton owed Moreno an apology.

Hamilton also said he had no plans to seek Moreno out or see any of his former teammates this weekend, though he added that he has kept in contact with a few.

“I gave them the best of my ability, work as hard as I could and be the player I was in Texas,” Hamilton said. “They all knew that. They saw the work I put in.”

Like the Angels, Hamilton said he has more pressing concerns, such as fully overcoming a strained hamstring.

”If you look at our run differential, for us to be over .500 is rare,“ Scioscia said. ”It proves that we’re doing some things well. We’re pitching very well. Defensively, we’ve played terrific baseball.

“The fact we’re in the race is good news. We’re confident on the offensive side we’re going to be able to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-4, 2.58 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 5-3, 3.91 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards (9-5) continued his mastery over the Rangers, holding Texas to one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six in an 8-2 victory on Friday. Richards improved to 8-1 with a 3.12 ERA lifetime against Texas, including 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA the past two years against the Rangers. His success against Texas might just be incidental. Richards is simply pitching well, logging his 12th quality start in 15 outings. He has also won three of his last four. “I treat everybody the same, whether it’s the Rangers or Yankees or whoever,” Richards said. “We have a good game plan going into it and we try to stick with it. It really comes down to me executing pitches. When you got a little run support you can go out there and don’t have to be as fine, you can just battle and go right at them.” Richards joined Frank Tanana and Ramon Ortiz with six straight victories over the Rangers. Only Bartolo Colon (11) has more as an Angel.

--OF Kole Calhoun now has hits in nine of his last 11 games after going 2-for-5 with a career-high-tying four RBIs in an 8-2 victory over the Rangers on Friday night. Calhoun, hitting .260 on the season, had a three-run double in the Angels’ six-run second and another run-scoring double in the third. He is hitting .357 with runners in scoring position. “A big hit from Kole and Erick (Aybar) with two outs to put the six spot up,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--SS Erick Aybar had a career-high five hits, including an RBI single in a six-run second inning, in the Angels’ 8-2 victory over Texas on Friday. The game marked the first five-hit game for the Angels since Mark Trumbo on Sept. 10, 2013. “He was patient enough, waited for good pitches to hit and got into some good counts,” manager Mike Scioscia said. Aybar is streaking, hitting .432 in his last 13 games.

--RHP Cory Rasmus, out with a strained abdominal muscle, was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin a rehabilitation assignment on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did a great job getting guys on. Great situational hitting, a big hit from Kole and Erick with two outs to put the six spot up. It was a good offensive day.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 8-2 victory over Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw a bullpen session July 1. The Angels hope he can return in mid-July.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill visited a hand and wrist specialist June 15 in Arizona after experiencing a setback while taking batting practice over the June 13-14 weekend. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24. He took batting practice June 29 and was close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 22. He had a setback in late May with back stiffness but began throwing in early June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on June 19.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson