Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The only thing anybody was wondering about as it concerned Mike Trout’s All-Star prospects was how many votes he would get.

The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder, who had a hit and an RBI in L.A.’s 12-6 victory over Texas on Sunday, is headed back to next week’s midseason classic to make his third consecutive start.

He was formally named a starter on Sunday.

He did not, however, earn the distinction of leading vote getter. Trout’s more than 14 million votes were about 77,000 less than the major’s leading vote-getter, Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson.

“It’s an honor,” said Trout, who will be making his fourth consecutive appearance. He was a reserve in the 2012 game. “I come in during the beginning of the season and go out there and play my game. It’s an honor.”

Trout is hitting .299 this season with 21 homers, 18 doubles, 45 RBIs and a .579 slugging percentage.

Trout joined Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Rod Carew as well as Vladimir Guerrero as Angels who have been selected starters in three consecutive years.

“It’s special to be a part of that group. It’s a fun couple of days.”

Trout also used his platform on Sunday to go to bat for teammate Albert Pujols, who has an AL-leading 25 home runs and 53 RBIs this season.

“He deserves to be there,” Trout said. “He’s got good numbers. His bat has been unbelievable this year.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 4-3, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols was named as a starter for the All-Star game, replacing the injured Miguel Cabrera, who was first in the fan voting at first base. This will be the 10th All-Star Game for Pujols, who is hitting .265 with 25 homers this season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (7-6) won for the fourth time in his last five outings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-6 victory over Texas on Sunday. “This is not an easy place to pitch and C.J. did a good job of keeping the ball down,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had to make pitches and gave us a chance to win.”

--SS Erick Aybar stayed hot, closing the Angels’ series with Texas by going 1-for-4 with an RBI in a 12-6 victory Sunday. Aybar had nine hits in 15 at-bats over the three-game series with Texas. He also has 12 hits over his last 15 games, leaving a 1-for-27 skid a distant memory.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-6 victory over Texas on Sunday. Calhoun went 6-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

--1B C.J. Cron matched a career high with four hits, including a run-scoring double in the fifth, of the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-6 victory on Sunday. The RBI marked his seventh in two days and eighth in the series. “As a hitter ... you’re aiming to be on time and hit good pitches. That determines your fate,” Cron said. “I got some good pitches to hit the past couple of days and thankfully got good swings on them.”

--CF Mike Trout earned his third consecutive start in the All-Star game joining Reggie Jackson, Rod Carew and Vladimir Guerrero as the only Angels to earn at least three consecutive fan-elected starts. “It’s special to be a part of that group,” said Trout, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Angels’ 12-6 victory over Texas on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed everybody scored a run or had a hit. That’s what we really need is a wide contribution. When you can stretch the lineup and score runs with the 5 through 9 guys (in the batting order), that helps a lot. We’ve been playing good baseball. We’re playing the type of baseball we need to play deep into the season.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, after the Angels defeated the Rangers 12-6 Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw a bullpen session July 1. The Angels hope he can return in mid-July.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29 and was close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

