Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Mike Trout plans to participate in the Home Run Derby one of these years. However, it won’t be this year, as the Los Angeles Angels center fielder declined an invitation to compete Monday in Cincinnati.

“I thought about it,” Trout said before hitting two solo home runs Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. “It’s just one of those things. I am eventually going to do it. A lot of people wanted me to do it.”

Trout said he will root for Angels teammate Albert Pujols and will pull for Todd Frazier of the Reds, who like Trout is a New Jersey native.

This will be the fourth straight All-Star appearance for Trout, who will start in center field for the American League.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player, Trout, 23, is generally considered the best player in the game and one fans would love to see participate in the Home Run Derby. But again, Trout resisted any pressure from fans and friends to take part in the event.

“I was thinking about it,” Trout said. “I have my mind set on one thing, and then I’d come to the field and other people would try to persuade me.”

One of those people was Pujols, who will participate in his fourth Home Run Derby. Angels manager Mike Scioscia prefers his players bypass the event in which they take what he calls “full gorilla” swings that he believes are too tiring. That fear could be lessened this year, since the format was changed. Regardless, Trout did not talk to Scioscia before making his choice this year.

“It’s his decision,” Scioscia said. “I know they’ve adjusted some things, and I know they’re going to continue to tweak it so it’s not as demanding on each contestant. But I think he’d be fine.”

Trout is hitting .302 with 22 homers, 48 RBIs and 62 runs. He has a .396 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage. He is remarkably consistent and produces jaw-dropping performances -- one of which eventually might occur in the Home Run Derby.

“I’ll do it one day, for sure,” Trout said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-38

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 9-5, 3.35) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-5, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Huston Street, who earned his 299th career save Wednesday, said he felt something tighten up in his right groin on the second-to-last pitch of the game and felt a similar sensation on the final pitch when he got Rockies 1B Ben Paulsen to ground out with runners on first and second, ending the Angels’ 3-2 win. “I didn’t fall to my knee out of pain,” Street said. “I just didn’t want to push off of it anymore. I tried to not finish my delivery. I’ve done it enough in the past before to know when you really tug on something. My gut tells me I didn’t get it too bad. Thankfully, it was on the last pitch; thankfully, we got the out. Worst comes to worst, if I can’t be back for the Seattle series (Thursday through Sunday), we got the All-Star break and hopefully (I‘ll) be ready to go after that.”

--CF Mike Trout recorded his fifth career multi-homer game and his second this season. The other was April 17 at Houston. Trout’s second homer traveled 477 feet to center field, which is tied with the Dodgers’ Joc Pederson for the second-longest homer this season at Coors Field. The longest homer at Coors Field was 478 feet, hit by Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton on June 5.

--2B Johnny Giavotella, who hit a game-winning single in the ninth just past diving Rockies SS Troy Tulowitkzi to give the Angels a 3-2 win, is hitting .444 (20-for-45) with 11 RBIs this season in late and close situations -- the seventh inning or later with the batting team ahead by one, tied, or with the tying run on base, at bat or on deck.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday at Seattle. Weaver, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 21, began his bullpen session in the indoor batting cage off the visitors’ clubhouse, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the mound started to sink, so the session was finished outdoors. Before he went on the disabled list, Weaver was having some command issues, which Scioscia hopes will be rectified as the veteran finds his timing and rhythm in his delivery “so his arm slot is where it should be when he’s trying to deliver the ball.”

--3B David Freese began the game-winning rally with a one-out single in the ninth. The hit also extended Freese’s hitting streak to seven games. He is 10-for-27 (.370) in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I expect it out of myself. I expect to come through for the team. I like to help the team out any way that I can, so to be able to come through in those situations is what I live for.” -- 2B Johnny Giavotella, after his ninth-inning single lifted the Angels to a 3-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt in the July 8 game. His status for the July 9-12 series at Seattle is uncertain.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 11.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Efren Navarro

OF Daniel Robertson