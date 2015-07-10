Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Garrett Richards received wildly different results in two starts against the Seattle Mariners in a 12-day span.

After having his way with the Mariners on June 27, the Los Angeles Angels right-hander was tagged for 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings by Seattle on Thursday in a 7-2 loss.

Richards gave up a leadoff homer on his fifth pitch and allowed six hits in the first two innings alone. The best Los Angeles arms during those two frames belonged not to Richards but to corner outfielders Kole Calhoun and Matt Joyce, both of whom threw out runners at the plate.

Richards was nowhere near as effective as he was in a 4-2 win 12 days earlier. He held Seattle to seven hits and two runs over 7 2/3 innings in that game.

This time around, Richards offered very little in terms of explanation.

“They had some things go their way,” he said of the Mariners. “It’s not like they were raking them on us. They came out ready to go, so good for them.”

Seattle finished the game with a season-high 19 hits, with most of it coming against Richards. He hadn’t allowed more than nine hits in a game all season.

“I‘m not going to go home and beat myself up over it or anything,” he said. “It’s just one game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-4, 2.40 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-2, 1.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Huston Street could miss the Seattle series because of a pulled groin. Street, who was hurt Wednesday and didn’t pitch Thursday, should be back after the All-Star break.

--OF Efren Navarro was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake after the game Thursday night. A corresponding move will be made before Friday’s game. Navarro grounded out as a seventh-inning pinch hitter, leaving him with a .260/.305/.312 hitting line in 37 games. He has no homers and five RBIs.

--RHP Garrett Richards got tagged for 12 hits Thursday night but was able to come out of it having allowed just four runs. He threw 95 pitches over 5 1/3 innings while taking his first loss in three starts.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 and drove in the Angels’ first run with a solo homer in the eighth. However, his most impressive play may have come when he threw out Seattle 2B Robinson Cano at home plate with a picture-perfect throw in the bottom of the first inning.

--3B David Freese came on in the eighth inning, only to see his seven-game hitting streak end when his lone at-bat resulted in a fielder’s choice. Freese drove in a run on the play, but officially he was 0-for-1 for the night.

--RHP Mike Morin had a rough night Thursday, when he came on in the eighth inning and gave up back-to-back singles. The only out he recorded was on a sacrifice bunt, as Morin allowed two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.

--LHP Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch against Seattle for the second time in three starts Friday. He beat the Mariners 3-2 on June 28, having allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings. For his career, he is 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 games (three starts) against Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Getting the guy at the plate, holding them to one run, that was pretty fun.” -- RF Kole Calhoun, on throwing out a runner at the plate Thursday in the Angels’ 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt in the July 8 game. He did not pitch July 9, and he might not return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 11.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson