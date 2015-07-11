Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- There was a time when a two-homer night from Angels slugger Mike Trout might have been noteworthy.

Lately, it’s greeted with a collective shrug.

Trout did it again Friday night, hitting two homers for the second time in three games during a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. He now has 26 home runs this season, begging the question as to whether the best hitter in baseball is even better this year.

Trout’s 26 home runs are a career best at the All-Star break. He joined Hall of Famers Frank Robinson, Eddie Mathews and Mel Ott as the only players age 23 or younger to have four seasons of 25 homers or more.

Trout has now reached base in 23 consecutive games and is hitting .309 this season.

If nothing else, Trout is playing up to his sky-high potential as the Angels make a run toward the top of the American League West leading up to the All-Star break.

After going 3-for-5 with four RBIs in Friday night’s 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners, Trout is now hitting .450 (9-for-20) with four home runs in the past five games.

“That’s a good month for a lot of guys,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Serving as a testament to Trout’s greatness, the 23-year-old star seemed unaffected by his latest two-homer performance.

“It shows that all the preparation is worth it,” Trout said. “It shows that the batting practice and the adjustments, to bring it out and have it play out in the game, that’s always good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-6, 3.82 ERA) at Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 7.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to add another arm to the bullpen while closer Huston Street rests a strained groin. Pestano came on in the ninth inning of Friday’s game and gave up hits to the only two batters he faced -- the final one a two-run homer off the bat of Seattle RF Mark Trumbo.

--CF Mike Trout became the sixth player 23 years or younger in American League history to have 25 home runs at the break. His three-run shot in the third inning on Friday gave the Angels a 3-1 lead. Just for kicks, Trout added No. 26 in the seventh. He now has six multi-homer games in his career and three this season. Two have come in two of the Angels’ past three games.

--DH C.J. Cron continues to shine since his June 29 promotion from Triple-A. He had his first multi-homer game of the season on Friday when he hit two in the Angels’ 7-3 win over Seattle. Cron is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with four home runs and 12 RBIs since his latest call-up.

--2B Johnny Giavotella celebrated his 28th birthday with three hits on Friday night. He had two doubles while going 3-for-5 in the Angels’ 7-3 win over Seattle.

--LHP Hector Santiago dominated Seattle for the second time in less than two weeks Friday night, when he allowed one run in seven innings for the win. He allowed three hits and one run in seven innings of a June 28 win over the Mariners.

--LHP C.J. Wilson is scheduled to make his third start against Seattle this season on Saturday night at Safeco Field. Wilson has had success against the Mariners this year, going 1-0 while allowing just two runs in 15 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what we play for. You try to get to the top of the division and into the playoffs.” -- CF Mike Trout, of the possibility of catching the Astros at the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt in the July 8 game. He did not pitch July 9, and he might not return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 11.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson