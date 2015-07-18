Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels had big plans for C.J. Cron coming out of spring training, aiming to give the designated hitter/first baseman plenty of at-bats to build off of last year’s solid rookie season.

Cron had a successful spring training but slumped once the season started and has had to endure two demotions to the minors this season. The first one came May 25, and after a callup on June 6, he was sent back down again on June 14.

Cron, though, got a third chance when he was recalled June 29, and he’s hitting like the club expected him to and then some.

Since June 29, Cron is batting .425 (17-for-40) with three doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.

”There’s no doubt he’s in the batter’s box with a little more confidence,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I think he feels like he’s better equipped right now. The time spent down in Triple-A was well-served.

“He needed to work out some things and find his timing, and he did and he’s really been attacking the ball well while he’s been up here.”

If Cron continues to hit well, it would lessen the Angels’ apparent need to add a bat before the July 31 trading deadline.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-9, 5.90 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 9-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Red Sox. Richards has been particularly good at home this season, going 5-1 with a 2.25 ERA. He is 1-0 with a 6.05 ERA in seven career games (three starts) against Boston, the only win coming earlier this season at Fenway Park.

--INF/OF Grant Green was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, making the start of his third stint with the big league club this season. He has played four positions for the Angels this season, including first base, second base, shortstop and left field.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, clearing a roster spot for INF/OF Grant Green. Pestano, 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in 19 games for the Angels, was called up last week to give the club some bullpen depth with RHP Huston Street out because of a strained groin.

--LHP C.J. Wilson threw eight scoreless innings on Friday night against the Red Sox, allowing five hits, but got a no-decision, leaving with the score tied 0-0. It was the eighth time in 19 starts this season that Wilson gave up no more than one earned run in a game.

--RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 50 pitches over three innings of a simulated game Thursday, and felt fine Friday. He will repeat the workout Monday or Tuesday of next week, and barring any setbacks, could return to the mound by July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill had the splint removed from his sprained right wrist Thursday, and began playing catch and range of motion exercises Friday. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Huston Street (strained groin) worked out and threw off the mound Friday and anticipates being available Saturday. He strained his groin throwing the final pitch in a victory over Colorado July 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just having fun. All the preparation we do, all the stuff we work on in batting practice, we try to take it into the game and it’s been working for me.” -- CF Mike Trout, after hitting his American League-leading 27th home run of the season Friday to lift the Angels to a 1-0 victory over Boston.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw 50 pitches in three innings of a simulated game on July 16 and felt fine July 17. He will repeat the workout July 20 or July 21 and, barring any setbacks, could return to the mound by July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed from his sprained right wrist on July 16 and began playing catch and range of motion exercises on July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt in July 8. He did not pitch July 9-12, but worked out and threw off the mound July 17. He anticipates being available July 18.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson