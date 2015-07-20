Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels had big plans for C.J. Cron coming out of spring training, aiming to give the designated hitter/first baseman plenty of at-bats to build off of last year’s solid rookie season.

Cron had a successful spring training but slumped once the season started and has had to endure two demotions to the minors this season. The first one came May 25, and after a call-up June 6, he was sent back down again June 14.

Cron, though, got a third chance when he was recalled June 29, and he is hitting as the club expected him to and then some.

Since June 29, Cron is batting .419 (18-for-43) with four doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.

”There’s no doubt he’s in the batter’s box with a little more confidence,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I think he feels like he’s better equipped right now. The time spent down in Triple-A was well-served.

“He needed to work out some things and find his timing, and he did and he’s really been attacking the ball well while he’s been up here.”

If Cron continues to hit well, it would lessen the Angels’ apparent need to add a bat before the July 31 trading deadline.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-40

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 5-2, 3.59 ERA; and RHP Steven Wright, 3-2, 4.15 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 6-4, 2.33 ERA; and LHP Andrew Heaney, 3-0, 1.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago seeks to establish a career record for wins in a season Monday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox. Santiago’s next victory will give seven this season. Last year, he won a career-high six games. Santiago also is on pace to set his own season strikeout record. Santiago has 98 strikeouts after the All-Star break; his single-season best is 137 in 2013 with the Chicago White Sox. He shared the team lead in strikeouts with fellow LHP C.J. Wilson as the second half began.

--LHP Andrew Heaney seeks his fourth consecutive victory Monday night when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader. Heaney has thrown four quality starts since being recalled June 24 from Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels put RHP Jered Weaver on the disabled list with an inflamed left hip. The Angels acquired Heaney from the Dodgers in December for 2B Howie Kendrick.

--RF Kole Calhoun posted the first multi-homer game of his major league career Saturday night. Calhoun hit two solo drives into the right-field bleachers off Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello in a 3-0 win. In the third inning, Calhoun pounded a 90 mph fastball, then followed in the fifth with his 12th home run of the season off an 89 mph fastball. Calhoun finished 3-for-3 with a walk.

--RHP Garrett Richards pitched the second shutout and the second complete game of his career Saturday night. Richards permitted only two hits and a walk, induced 11 groundouts and had six strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the Red Sox. He finished by retiring the final 15 batters he faced and 22 of the last 23. Richards threw his only other major league shutout and complete game on Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This season, Richards has conceded no more than three earned runs in six of his past seven starts.

--DH C.J. Cron continued his solid hitting since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 29. Cron went 1-for-3, doubled and struck out once in a 3-0 win over the Red Sox. He now has hits in eight of his last nine games. Since rejoining the Angels, Cron is batting .419 (18-for-43) with four doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I guess you never really know how well your drainage system works until you get enough water. There’s so much standing water in that outfield that just has nowhere to go. It’s going to be like that all night tonight. It’ll probably be like that tomorrow morning.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ scheduled Sunday night game against the Red Sox was rained out.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt July 8, and he hasn’t pitched since. He threw off a mound July 17, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw a simulated game July 16. He will repeat the workout July 20 or July 21, and barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson