Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Hector Santiago admitted he did not quite know what to expect from himself in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

Santiago was selected for his first career major league All-Star game, but he didn’t get into the game because American League manager Ned Yost wanted to save him in case the game went extra innings.

That meant Santiago went into Monday’s game not having pitched since July 10, getting nine days off.

“You don’t know what to expect,” said Santiago, who got the win in Los Angeles’ 11-1 victory after giving up one run in five-plus innings. “It was a matter of trying to get that rhythm back again, going pitch to pitch. It was kind of like trying to figure out how to pitch again. Nine, 10 days off, it wasn’t fun for me.”

Santiago had to work hard for outs, making 114 pitches while pitching one batter into the sixth. But he tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, getting them at the most opportune times.

In the first inning, the Red Sox had runners on first and second with one out, but Santiago struck out both designated hitter David Ortiz and left fielder Hanley Ramirez to get out the jam.

In the fourth, the Red Sox had already scored one run on first baseman Mike Napoli’s RBI single, and had the bases loaded with one out. But Santiago struck out catcher Ryan Hanigan and center fielder Mookie Betts to escape again.

“His pitch count was getting away from him a little bit,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “But when it was all said and done, he gave us another chance to win.”

Santiago lowered his ERA from 2.33, which ranked No. 4 in the league heading into the game, to 2.30.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-40

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-6, 2.85 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 4-7, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Tuesday against the Twins. It is a big start for Shoemaker, who is in danger of losing his spot in the starting rotation once RHP Jered Weaver returns from a hip injury in the next week or so. Shoemaker could be sent to the bullpen or optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. In his only career appearance against the Twins, Shoemaker gave up three earned runs on six hits in four innings, getting a no-decision in a start last season.

--RHP Cory Rasmus was activated for Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader against Boston. Teams are allowed a 26th player for the second game of doubleheaders. Rasmus began the season on the disabled list after having abdominal surgery. He was activated from the DL on July 3 and made eight appearances (three starts) for Triple-A Salt Lake, going 0-1 with one save and a 3.18 ERA.

--1B Albert Pujols went 4-for-7 in the doubleheader against Boston Monday, hitting three home runs and driving in four. The three homers were his 27th, 28th and 29th of the season, taking over the team lead and American League lead from teammate Mike Trout. The homers increased his career total to 549, passing Mike Schmidt for 15th on the all-time list. Pujols entered the game in a slump, with three hits in his previous 27 at-bats.

--LHP Andrew Heaney gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings against the Red Sox in the second game of the doubleheader, earning his fourth consecutive victory. In his four starts since taking the rotation spot of the injured Jered Weaver, Heaney is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA. The only runs he allowed Monday came on DH David Ortiz’s two-run homer in the sixth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like every time Albert hits a home run, there’s a Hall of Famer he’s passing. He’s getting to some of the immortals now. Some of the guys who have made incredible footprints in our game, and he’s going to be one of them eventually. Every time he hits one, you just wonder who he’s catching now.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on Albert Pujols, who hit three homers in Monday’s doubleheader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt July 8, and he hasn’t pitched since. He threw off a mound July 17, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw a simulated game July 16 and scheduled to throw a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game July 21. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson