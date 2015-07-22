Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After playing both games of Monday’s doubleheader Monday against the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout got home and started to feel soreness in his left heel.

So Trout, who had started all of the Angels’ first 92 games, was on the bench for Tuesday’s game against the Twins. Trout, though, said he expects to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

“When I woke up (Tuesday morning) it didn’t feel right,” said Trout, who added he didn’t know how he hurt it. “I got treatment today and already it feels better than it did this morning.”

Albert Pujols also played in both games of Monday’s doubleheader and originally was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup, just getting a day off. But when Pujols saw that Trout was not in the lineup, he convinced manager Mike Scioscia to put him in.

“When you approach Albert about a day off, he balks all the time,” Scioscia said. “I think that’s one of the things that makes him a special player.”

Pujols, 35, has started 90 of the Angels’ 93 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-40

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 5-6, 4.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-7, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson will start Wednesday against the Twins. Wilson threw eight scoreless innings in his last start, but got a no-decision. He has a 2.36 ERA over his last four starts, and is 6-3 with a 4.68 ERA in 26 career games (nine starts) against Minnesota.

--CF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time this season after starting the Angels’ first 92 games. Trout felt soreness in his left heel after playing both games of Monday’s doubleheader against Boston. Trout, who said he didn’t know how he hurt his heel, expects to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

--1B Albert Pujols originally was scheduled for a day off Tuesday, but when he found out CF Mike Trout was not in the lineup, he convinced manager Mike Scioscia to put him in the lineup. Pujols, who leads the American League with 29 homers, went 2-for-4.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up two hits and three walks in six scoreless innings to get the win Tuesday over the Twins, a performance manager Mike Scioscia called his best of the season. Shoemaker, though, could be the odd man out once Jered Weaver returns from an injury in the next week or so. Shoemaker said he is trying not to think about what might happen. “You start thinking about that stuff, you’re not thinking about playing the game,” he said. “I really have no clue, don’t even know what I‘m thinking about it. I‘m sure the other guys are thinking the same thing. Just go out there and play.”

--RHP Jered Weaver (inflamed left hip) threw 60 pitches and four innings of a simulated game Tuesday afternoon. The Angels haven’t decided whether Weaver will make a rehab start or be activated five days from now.

--RHP Cory Rasmus was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Rasmus has yet to make an appearance for the Angels this season after being activated from the disabled list with an oblique injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a really good offensive team and a lot of guys can pick up the slack. You can’t replace (CF Mike) Trout, you can’t say enough about him. He’s the best player in the game, overall one of the best players of a generation. You can’t replace him, but everyone can pick up the slack and contribute.” -- Angels C Chris Iannetta, after a win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt July 8, and he hasn’t pitched since. He threw off a mound July 17, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson