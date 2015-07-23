Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels will be without one of their lineup mainstays for at least two weeks after third baseman David Freese sustained a broken right index finger Wednesday.

Freese was hit by a pitch on the right hand in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins, and he immediately came out of the game.

X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of his index finger, which was placed in a splint. He will have the splint removed and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson said of the victory. “Obviously, David got hurt, and he’s been key for us, especially defensively.”

Freese started for the 81st time in the Angels’ 94 games. After he exited, Taylor Featherston took over at third base, and he is the most likely player on the active roster to fill in during Freese’s absence. However, Featherston is hitting just .134 with a .181 on-base percentage, a .209 slugging percentage, one homer and four RBIs in 58 games this season.

The Angels could bring back Kyle Kubitza, a third baseman who saw time in the majors earlier this season, but he is producing pedestrian offensive numbers for Triple-A Salt Lake.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-40

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-0, 2.66 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-6, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game with a sore left heel. Serving as the designated hitter, he went 0-for-4.

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Thursday against the Twins. Richards is coming off his best start of the season, a two-hit shutout against the Red Sox. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two career games (one start) against Minnesota.

--RHP Huston Street pitched a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday for his 25th save of the season and 300th of his career, making him the 27th pitcher in major league history to reach the milestone. It took a while, as Street had not pitched since he got save No. 299 on July 8 -- partly because of a strained groin and partly because the Angels haven’t had many save situations. “I’ve played with a lot of great teammates,” Street said. “There’s eight innings of winning baseball that has to be played before I even take the mound. So I’ll always approach my job as I‘m just one inning.”

--SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 Wednesday against the Twins and now is hitting .400 (38-for-95) in his past 27 games since June 19, the best in the majors during that stretch. He has raised his average from .246 on June 19 to .289.

--LHP C.J. Wilson got the victory over the Twins on Wednesday after giving up two runs on six hits and two walks. He lasted only five innings because he had a pitch count of 105. “I‘m told that baseball evens out,” Wilson said. “Last game, eight innings, no runs, no decision. Today, five innings -- win. So I’ll take it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This number is motivating for me. It’s definitely substantial when you look at the history of the game and the number of people who’ve done it. At the same time, I‘m 31 years old and I believe I‘m in an organization that has a chance to win this year, next year and a lot more after that. Three hundred to me means I’ve played with a lot of good teammates and a lot of really good bullpens.” -- RHP Huston Street, after recording his 300th career save Wednesday in the Angels’ 5-2 win over the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (sore left heel) did not play July 21. He returned to action July 22 as the designated hitter.

--RHP Huston Street (sore right groin) was hurt July 8, and he didn’t pitch July 9-21. He returned to action July 22.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) was hurt July 22. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF/OF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson