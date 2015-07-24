Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With third baseman David Freese on the disabled list, the Los Angeles Angels could accelerate their quest for an extra power hitter before the July 31 trade deadline.

The Angels, who had been seeking a left-handed complement to outfielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols, are willing to consider right-handed power hitters who could become free agents after this season, reported Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register and Alden Gonzalez of MLB.com.

Two left fielders, the San Diego Padres’ Justin Upton and the Detroit Tigers’ Yoenis Cespedes, fit the latter category. However, the Tigers have yet to decide whether to trade any of their immanent free agents, and the Padres expect to demand high-quality prospects.

The Angels have a problem in left field. Matt Joyce, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays to replace Josh Hamilton at that position, is batting a career-low .179 in 84 games. Outfielder Collin Cowgill, a valuable player off the bench, is on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist.

Last weekend, the Angels sent scouts to evaluate Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jay Bruce, who hits from the left side. Bruce, 28, would become a free agent after the 2017 season. His contract pays $12 million next year and contains a team option at $13 million in two years.

For now, the Angels will rely on Kyle Kubitza as their starting third baseman. Los Angeles recalled Kubitza on Thursday from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was batting .276 with four triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs in 78 games and leading the Pacific Coast League with 33 doubles.

Kubitza is in his second stint with the Angels. He made his major league debut June 12 and hit .207 in 12 games before returning to Salt Lake on June 28. On Thursday, Kubitza lined out in his only at-bat as a late-inning replacement in the Angels’ 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-4, 4.63 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards retired the first 11 batters he faced and induced 13 groundouts yet got the loss Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. Richards permitted just three walks and four hits in eight innings with five strikeouts yet allowed a three-run home run to Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe in a 3-0 loss. Between the fifth inning of his last start Saturday night and the fourth inning Thursday, Richards retired 26 successive batters.

--LF Matt Joyce is now hitless in 21 at-bats after going 0-for-2 on Thursday. In three plate appearances, Joyce lined out, struck out and was hit by a pitch on the right ankle. Joyce is now batting a career-worst .179 in 84 games.

--3B Taylor Featherston made his sixth start of the season at third base and his 15th of the season Thursday. Featherston replaced 3B David Freese, who went on the disabled list with a broken index finger on his right hand. Featherston grounded into a fielder’s choice and struck out in two plate appearances.

--DH Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday. Pujols went 1-for-4 and is now batting .391 (9-for-23) during his streak. Earlier this season, the National League’s three-time Most Valuable Player compiled an 11-game hitting streak from April 25 to May 8.

--INF Kyle Kubitza was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second stint with the Angels this season and lined out in his only at-bat Thursday. Kubitza was leading the Pacific Coast League with 33 doubles before being promoted. At Salt Lake, Kubitza was batting .276 with four triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs in 78 games. Kubitza made his major league debut June 12 and hit .207 (6-for-29) in 12 games for the Angels.

--3B David Freese went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a broken index finger on his right hand. Freese was hit by a pitch from Minnesota Twins RHP Mike Pelfrey in the fourth inning Wednesday. Freese will have to wear a splint for the next two weeks, and hopes to return in three weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got an incredible group, so I know it’s not going to be like that every day. I feel good about where my delivery is right now and how I’ve been throwing the ball. Tomorrow is another day.” -- Angels RHP Garrett Richards, after losing to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. He was hurt July 22. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Taylor Featherston

DH C.J. Cron

INF/OF Grant Green

INF Kyle Kubitza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson