Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels traded for Conor Gillaspie on Friday, giving cash considerations to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for the third baseman.

Gillaspie is a stopgap solution at third base after starter David Freese suffered a fractured right index finger Wednesday when hit by a pitch. Freese is expected to miss at least three weeks.

Gillaspie, who had been designated for assignment by the White Sox, hit .237 with 10 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season. He was better in 2014, hitting .282 with a .336 on-base percentage, seven homers and 57 RBIs in 130 games.

”Conor is a kid that had a really good year last year with the White Sox and he struggled this year,“ manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We know he’s a better player than he’s showed this year with Chicago.

“He can fill in at both corner positions (first and third), he’s a good left-handed hitter, especially against right-handed pitching. Maybe not as much power as some guys that play a corner position, but he’s a terrific hitter.”

Kyle Kubitza, called up initially when Freese was injured, started at third base on Friday and went 1-for-3. Gillaspie will join the Angels on Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 2.91 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-4, 2.30)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago will start against the Rangers on Saturday. Santiago, who ranks tied for second in the American League in ERA (2.30), is 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 13 career games (10 starts) against the Rangers.

--3B Conor Gillaspie will join the Angels on Saturday after being traded from the White Sox for cash considerations. With 3B David Freese to miss at least three weeks because of a fractured right index finger, Gillaspie is expected to get most of the starts at third. Gillaspie, who was designated for assignment by the White Sox, hit .237 with 10 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs in 58 games this season.

--C Chris Iannetta struck out four times Friday against the Rangers, but has hit four home runs in his past nine games. He boosted his batting average above .200 for the first time all season on Wednesday and is hitting .275 in July.

--RHP Nick Tropeano gave up four runs and seven hits in six-plus innings Friday against the Rangers. Tropeano was making a spot start for the Angels, who needed a starter because of last Sunday’s rainout. Tropeano, who was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake after the game to make room for 3B Conor Gillaspie on the roster, threw well early, shutting out the Rangers on one hit through four innings. But the Rangers scored three times against him in the fifth. “I thought he pitched really well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “A couple breaking balls got away from him, he missed a couple spots, but for the most part, he gave us a chance to win. I think he showed his stuff here, good life on his fastball, real good changeup and threw some good breaking balls. Unfortunately, those guys executed with guys in scoring position.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he pitched really well. A couple breaking balls got away from him, he missed a couple spots, but for the most part, he gave us a chance to win.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on LHP Nick Tropeano, who was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake after Friday’s game to make room on the roster for newly acquired third baseman Conor Gillaspie.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Weaver isn’t expected to be activated until he throws either another simulated game or makes a minor league rehab start. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or July 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kyle Kubitza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson