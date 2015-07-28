Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Shane Victorino and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox on Monday in exchange for minor-league infielder Josh Rutledge.

To fill Victorino’s spot on the 25-man roster, Boston recalled outfielder Rusney Castillo from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Victorino, 34, hit .245 with one homer and four RBIs in just 33 games for the Red Sox this season. He has spent much of the season on the disabled list, first because of a hamstring injury and later with a calf problem.

Victorino was limited to 30 games last season because of hamstring and back problems.

Rutledge, 26, played with the Colorado Rockies from 2012 to 2014. He hit .265 in 105 games last year. He began the 2015 season on the Angels’ Triple-A Salt Lake roster and has hit .274 with five homers and 32 RBIs for the Bees.

Castillo, 28, has made 26 appearances for the Red Sox this season, hitting .230 with one home run.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-7, 3.59 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 11-5, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Joyce will be examined Monday after suffering a mild concussion in Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers. Joyce and SS Erick Aybar collided in the fourth inning on a short pop fly to left field that Aybar caught. After being removed from the game, Joyce was diagnosed in the Angels’ training area with a mild concussion. The Angels could put Joyce on the 7-day concussion list pending Monday’s examination.

--CF Mike Trout leads the major leagues with 31 home runs after his performance Sunday. Trout hit two homers and drove in five runs while going 4-for-4 in a 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers. Trout became the 14th player in major league history to hit at least 30 homers in three seasons before reaching age 24, and the first Angel to hit 30 home runs in less than 100 games. Troy Glaus established the team’s previous record when he hit 30 homers in 100 games in 2000.

--1B Albert Pujols joined Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players in major league history to compile career totals of 500 homers, 100 stolen bases and a .300 average. Pujols registered his 100th career steal in the fifth inning of Sunday’s 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers. Pujols has now hit in eight of 10 games since the All-Star break after going 1-for-5 with a strikeout Sunday.

--LHP Andrew Heaney became the first left-hander since Joe Saunders in 2008 to win his first five starts with the Angels. Heaney conceded just two runs in his six innings for his sixth quality start, all since being recalled June 24 from Triple-A Salt Lake. The left-hander also allowed one walk and six hits, hit two batters and struck out four in a 13-7 victory over the Texas Rangers.

--DH C.J. Cron continued his torrid hitting since his recall from Triple-a Salt Lake on June 29. Cron hit his sixth home run of the season before finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Since rejoining the Angels, Cron is batting .375 (24-for-64) with four doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs.

--LF Daniel Robertson extended his hitting streak to six games Sunday. Robertson hit a two-run double, scored twice and struck out while going 2-for-4 in a 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers. If Robertson gets a hit in his game, he will match the longest hitting streak of his career, seven games.

--SS Erick Aybar drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single Sunday. In his past 31 games, Aybar is batting .364 (40-for-110), the American League’s best average since June 19. Aybar went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Angels’ 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers.

--LHP Adam Wilk was designated for assignment Friday then sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Wilk has a 4.50 ERA with the Angels in 2015 after allowing one run in two innings pitched.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, the two home runs and the hits are great. But when you see him every day, you see the little things he does, whether it’s in the outfield or cutting a ball off to stop a runner going from first to third. He does so many things well on a baseball field.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on CF Mike Trout, who hit two home runs and drove in five runs while going 4-for-4 in a 13-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) will be examined July 27 after getting injured July 26. The Angels could put Joyce on the 7-day concussion list pending the July 27 examination.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. Weaver isn’t expected to be activated until he throws either another simulated game or makes a minor league rehab start. Barring any setbacks, he could return to the Angels on July 25 or July 26.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

INF Kyle Kubitza

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson