Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- During his pregame meeting with the media, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia outlined his plan for veteran outfielder Shane Victorino, who was acquired on Monday from the Boston Red Sox.

Victorino was viewed as a quality addition for the Angels, whose production in left field paled in comparison to that provided by center fielder Mike Trout and right fielder Kole Calhoun. What Scioscia could not have anticipated pregame was how significantly the Angels’ depth would be bolstered between his pregame chat and the first pitch on Tuesday.

In a pair of separate moves, the club acquired outfielders David Murphy and David DeJesus from the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively. Suddenly, the Angels have multiple options from which to work.

”They are both left-handed hitters,“ Angels general manager Bill Stoneman said. ”One of the guys can be a bench guy for us if he’s not out there, or, like I said, it could be that Mike slides one in as a DH against a right-hander every now and then.

“They are a couple of veteran guys; they’ve played in very important games before, including postseason. That sort of experience should help us as we approach September and hopefully the postseason.”

Before the deals for DeJesus and Murphy were announced, Scioscia discussed what care he would need to exercise in utilizing Victorino, whose injury issues the past couple years undercut his productivity. Those concerns were mitigated by the time Scioscia met with the media postgame.

“It adds depth to our team,” Scioscia said. “It’s going to give us more balance. We’ll have corresponding moves tomorrow, but our bench is going to have a nice look.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-7, 3.25 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 4-3, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout sat out for just the second time this season with a sore left wrist. Trout had three hits after sustaining the injury in the fourth inning on Sunday. He underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage and is day-to-day. Trout is batting .361/.459/.833 with 11 home runs and 21 RBIs in 19 games this month.

--LF Shane Victorino made his Angels debut following his acquisition from the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Victorino delivered a bunt single in his first at-bat and finished 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout. Having spent most of his career in right and center field, Victorino had a bumpy adjustment to left, struggling to field a two-run double off the bat of Astros 2B Jose Altuve in the sixth inning.

--OF David Murphy was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for SS Eric Stamets. Murphy hit .296/.344/.437 with five home runs and 27 RBIs over 84 games with the Indians and will provide outfield depth for the Angels, who also traded for Shane Victorino and David DeJesus. Stamets is renowned for his defensive handiwork.

--OF David DeJesus was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for low-level minor league RHP Eduar Lopez. DeJesus hit .259/.323/.375 with five home runs and 26 RBIs over 82 games with the Rays and will provide outfield depth for the Angels, whose production in left field was substandard.

--RHP Eduar Lopez was sent to Tampa Bay for OF David DeJesus. Lopez was signed by the Angels as a free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2012. He made eight starts with a 4.32 ERA in 33 innings in the Pioneer League this season.

--INF Kyle Kubitza was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Kubitza was promoted July 23 for his second stint with the team. He has a .200 batting average with one RBI in 35 at-bats in the majors this season.

--OF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro hit .260 with five RBIs and nine runs scored in 77 at-bats this season with Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like anytime the team scores five runs for me, I feel really good about my chances. I feel like I just dropped that one right in the toilet.” -- Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, after a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (sore left wrist) sat out for just the second time this season July 28. He underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage and is day-to-day.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30, after which he might be activated.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

DH C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Efren Navarro