Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With newly acquired outfielders David DeJesus and David Murphy in uniform and available Wednesday night, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia began the process of taking advantage of his newfound depth, particularly against right-handed pitching.

Scioscia started four left-handed batters plus one switch hitter against Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers, with the left-handed-hitting DeJesus and Murphy manning center field and left while batting first and fourth in the order, respectively. Scioscia made clear his intention to manipulate lineups according to the handedness of the opposing starter, something he can do with greater effectiveness following the recent flurry of trades.

“It’s going to be fun to put this group together,” Scioscia said. “I think we’ll be as deep as we’ve been in a while.”

The newcomers combined to go 1-for-8 in the Angels’ 6-3 loss to the Astros.

With so many new additions, at-bats will dwindle for several holdovers, most notably designated hitter C.J. Cron and scuffling left fielder Matt Joyce, currently on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

Before his 1-for-4 performance against the Astros, Cron was batting .348 since being recalled on June 29. However, with vets such as DeJesus, Murphy and Shane Victorino (recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox) now in the fold, his playing time is sure to decrease. How the changes impact clubhouse harmony remains to be seen.

“The chemistry of this lineup I think will develop quickly because I think we have some veteran guys who know what they can do,” Scioscia said. “Tonight was not exactly what were looking for, but I think we’re going to be fine on the offensive side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.55 ERA) at Astros (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-5, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols launched his 30th home run of the season in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson, becoming the sixth player in league history with 13 30-homer seasons. Pujols joins Hank Aaron (15), Alex Rodriguez (14), Barry Bonds (14), Mike Schmidt and Babe Ruth (13 each) on that distinguished list.

--RHP Garrett Richards did not allow a hit through his opening four innings but wound up permitting four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. He also surrendered a pair of home runs, marking the fifth time in his career that he surrendered multiple home runs and the first time since Sept. 23, 2013, against the Athletics.

--3B Conor Gillaspie, who recorded an RBI triple in the second inning, has notched a hit in all four games with the Angels since being acquired from the White Sox on Friday. Gillaspie finished 1-for-4 and is batting .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, one triple and four RBIs with the Angels.

--CF Mike Trout missed his second consecutive game because of a sore left wrist. Trout was available as a defensive replacement but did not participate. He is unlikely to hit in batting practice Thursday, and he remains day-to-day

--OF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for OF David DeJesus on the Angels’ roster. In 31 games for Los Angeles, he hit .288/.307/.315 with no homers and seven RBIs.

--INF/OF Efren Navarro designated for assignment to make room for OF David Murphy on the Angels’ roster. In 37 games with Los Angeles, he batted .260/.305/.312 with no homers and five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was falling behind in the count on a lot of guys. My first-pitch strikes weren’t there. It was one of those days. They’re swinging the bat well right now. Things are kind of going their way. We ran into a hot team I suppose.” -- Angels RHP Garrett Richards, after taking a 6-3 loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mike Trout (sore left wrist) did not play July 28-29. He underwent an MRI that did not reveal any structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30, after which he might be activated.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Mike Morin

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy