Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In the aftermath of trading for Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez on Thursday, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow dismissed the arms race led by the Royals and Blue Jays as motivation behind his activity. To an extent, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the same.

Yet it was understandable to question how Scioscia felt about the Astros acquiring Gomez on the same day their previous nonwaiver trade deadline acquisition, left-hander Scott Kazmir, fired 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 3-0 Astros win that capped a three-game series sweep and catapulted Houston to a two-game lead over Los Angeles in the American League West.

”The Astros were good yesterday and they are good today,“ Scioscia said. ”We brought some talent into this clubhouse, which we know is going to help us. We just want to get it moving forward. You have to keep your own kitchen in order.

“I see us worrying about how we need to play. We aren’t going to look at other clubs and what they are doing and how they are playing. Last week this time we were playing great baseball. We had a rough week. We need to focus on where we are as a club and how we’re playing.”

The Angels plugged a hole in left field and fortified their bench with the acquisition of outfielders Shane Victorino, David DeJesus and David Murphy, solid moves for a postseason contender but not needle-movers. Houston surrendered six prospects to land Kazmir, Gomez and right-hander Mike Fiers, surging past the Angles in the standings while doing so.

When the Astros dropped six consecutive games prior to the All-Star break the Angels took advantage, darting into first place in the AL West by winning 17 of 20 games. Now they’ve dropped six of seven and are looking up at a team with a fortified roster and serious momentum.

“We had a tough week,” Scioscia said. “We didn’t do a lot of the things we’ve been doing. That’s part of the schedule. It’s what happens. You aren’t going be firing on all cylinders all the time. We need to regroup and start to build momentum again. There’s a lot left and this team will get back to playing the way it was last week. I know that.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-46

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-4, 2.43 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker recorded his second consecutive scoreless start, working seven innings while allowing just three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts on Thursday. He extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings and has held the opposition to two earned runs or less in each of his last five starts, posting a 1.78 ERA during that stretch.

--CF Mike Trout finished 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup. Trout had been 9-for-16 during a modest four-game hitting streak before missing consecutive games with a left wrist injury sustained on Sunday. Trout did not experience any complications in the wrist and expects to be in the starting lineup on Friday against the Dodgers.

--2B Johnny Giavotella extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single against Astros LHP Scott Kazmir in the eighth inning on Thursday. Giavotella finished 1-for-3 and is now batting .429 (21-for-49) in late and close situations. He is batting .327 (35-for-107) in innings 7-9.

--RHP Jered Weaver worked 3 2/3 innings making a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire, allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Weaver threw 63 pitches, 42 for strikes. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 with left hip inflammation.

--RHP Mike Morin was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That might have been the best game he’s thrown all year.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker’s effort in a 3-0 loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy