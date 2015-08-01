Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Three days after he was roughed up by the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels placed left-hander C.J. Wilson on the DL.

Wilson has been pitching with elbow pain and apparently approached manager Mike Scioscia on Thursday and broached the idea of going on the DL to get his elbow examined. The official word for now is elbow inflammation.

”C.J.’s elbow got to a point where it really was tough for him to make the pitches he needed to make,“ Scioscia said. ”We’re going to shut him down, get it evaluated and see where we are.

“When it’s not manageable for a player and he can’t execute his pitches, you obviously have to take a step back.”

Wilson was not with the team at Dodger Stadium Friday and was getting tests on his elbow. In an odd twist, the Angels announced after their 5-3 loss to the LA Dodgers that Wilson had undergone an MRI but they would not reveal the results. That will be left to Wilson on Saturday.

Wilson gave up six runs in four innings at Houston in his most recent start but Scioscia acknowledged Wilson had been dealing with the issue “up and down for awhile.”

The Angels promoted right-hander Drew Rucinski from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday but Scioscia would not say who will start Sunday when Wilson’s turn in the rotation comes up again.

“The elbow is something he’s had to manage for most of his career,” Scioscia said of Wilson’s problem. “It’s always been something he’s been able to go out there and pitch with. It just crossed that line and we’ll see where it leads.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-47

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-0, 1.79 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago had a rough outing, surrendering five runs on a season-high nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five-plus innings. Santiago (7-5) also hit a batter. “I thought Hector was a little indecisive,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It looked like he was searching for not only trying to find his release point, to execute pitches and repeat his delivery, which he has been doing very well this year, (but) searches to put together his game plan. He had a lot of trouble putting pitches together. He just wasn’t quite as crisp as we’ve seen him, and we paid a price for it.”

--CF Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and triple in the loss to the Dodgers. Trout hit his major league-leading 32nd home run off RHP Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. He drove in all three of the Angels’ runs.

--OF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-4 with two runs Friday night. Calhoun is batting .333 with five home runs, six doubles and 20 RBIs in his last 22 games.

--LHP C.J. Wilson was put on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to July 29) with left elbow inflammation. Wilson is 8-8 with a 3.89 ERA this season.

--INF/OF Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Navarro batted .260 with five RBIs in 77 at-bats this season.

--RHP Drew Rucinski was recalled from the Triple-A Salt Lake. Rucinski has a 0-1 record and a 7.71 ERA in two games (one start) this season with the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That might have been the best game he’s thrown all year.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker’s effort in a 3-0 loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (elbow discomfort) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31, retroactive to July 29. He’s scheduled to have his elbow examined.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and will continue his rehab assignment with another start for Class A on Aug. 4.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Drew Rucinski

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy