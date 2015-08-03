Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For a brief time, it looked like the Los Angeles Angels might have more starting pitchers than their rotation could hold.

That time has passed.

With right-hander Jered Weaver still on the disabled list and working his way back from a hip problem, left-hander C.J. Wilson went on the DL and could be headed for season-ending surgery on his pitching elbow.

Wilson said he had been pitching with pain for most of the season when he went to Angels management and asked to go on the DL this week. He underwent an MRI on his elbow Friday which, according to the Angels team orthopedist Robert Grumet, showed an “impingement secondary to arthritis.”

Wilson said the MRI showed bone spurs had grown on “all four sides” of his elbow. He was not willing to push through the pain any longer.

“I’ve been pushing through it for a couple months,” Wilson said. “I’ve thrown 100 innings in this condition and it’s just consistently getting worse. As it gets worse, the risk of blowing my shoulder out and being completely done with baseball increases and I‘m not willing to take that risk.”

Wilson said he plans to seek an opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on how to proceed. He had surgeries in August 2008 and October 2012 for similar problems and expects to have surgery again and most likely miss the rest of the season.

The Angels started reliever Cory Rasmus in Wilson’s place on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. By the time that spot in the rotation comes up again, the Angels could choose between minor-leaguer Nick Tropeano or Weaver who is scheduled to make at least one more rehab start in the minors.

“We’re going to absorb this,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Whether it comes with one guy doing it or if we’re at a 15-man pitching staff on Sept. 1, we’re going to do what we have to do.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-49

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-11, 3.44 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Smith gave up a game-tying home run to Dodgers OF Andre Ethier in the eighth inning Sunday. It was the first home run Smith allowed since Aug. 10, 2014. Smith had faced 244 consecutive hitters without giving up a home run.

--CF Mike Trout scored just one run in the weekend series against the Dodgers (on his solo home run Friday), but he leads the majors with 76 runs this season. He has led the AL in runs each of the past three seasons. No player has ever led either league in runs in four consecutive seasons.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 5-for-8 in the series against the Dodgers and scored four of the Angels’ seven runs during the weekend set. In 23 games since July 5, Calhoun is batting .330 (30=for-91) with five doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs.

--LHP Sean Newcomb was promoted to Double-A and made his first start Sunday for Arkansas, pitching five innings of two-run ball. The top prospect in the Angels’ farm system, Newcomb was a combined 7-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 20 starts at two Class A levels this season.

--RHP Jeremy McBryde, designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. McBryde, 28, is 4-6 with nine saves and a 5.63 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Salt Lake this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t lose today because of yesterday’s game. We didn’t lose yesterday because of the day before. These guys understand. They turn the page well. They come out here and they play hard. We played three games here. If some things had turned out a little differently, we win three. It ends up we lose three.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels were swept in a weekend series at Dodger Stadium.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery.

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and will continue his rehab assignment with another start in Class A on Aug. 4.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Drew Rucinski

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy