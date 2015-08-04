Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Though he no longer plays in the American League Central, third baseman Conor Gillaspie still torments the Cleveland Indians.

Gillaspie, who came to the Los Angeles Angels from the Chicago White Sox on July 24, hit a two-run home run off right-hander Corey Kluber that proved pivotal in the Angels’ 5-4 win Monday night.

Against the Indians, Gillaspie is batting .317 (44-for-139) with 12 doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs. Against Kluber, he owns a .340 average (9-for-26).

But not until Monday night did Gillaspie hit a home run or drive in a run against last year’s winner of the American League’s Cy Young Award.

In the sixth inning, Gillaspie propelled Kluber’s 87 mph cut fastball into the old bullpen beyond the right-field foul pole for a two-run homer that put the Angels ahead for the first time, 4-3.

That home run not only was Gillaspie’s first off Kluber. It was his first as an Angel.

“You really have to lock in against him,” Gillaspie said. “He’s an elite pitcher with elite stuff. You just have to look for a mistake. You feel pretty lucky when you get a hit off a guy like that.”

With David Freese on the disabled list, the Angels need Gillaspie to provide stability at third base. Last year with the White Sox, the Omaha native established career highs with a .282 average, 131 hits, 57 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 43 extra-base hits.

But after hitting .237 with three home runs and 15 RBIs this year in Chicago, the White Sox viewed Gillaspie as expendable.

“He had a terrific season last year,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s a good player. He just was in a bad streak this year. It’s going to be a big lift for us if he can do what he did for the White Sox.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-8, 4.03 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards tied his career best with 11 strikeouts in Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. The 14 strikeouts are the most by any Angels pitcher this season. After allowing three runs in the first inning, Richards retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced between the first and sixth innings -- including 14 in succession. The right-hander conceded three walks, four runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

--CF Mike Trout was named the American League’s player of the month for July. Trout batted .367 (29-for-79) with 12 home runs, 26 RBIs and 20 runs scored in just 21 games. The award is the third of its kind for Trout in his career. In Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians, Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

--3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first home run since being purchased from the Chicago White Sox on July 24. Gillaspie’s two-run home run in the sixth inning against Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber put the Angels ahead in a 5-4 win Monday night. Gillaspie, who finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, is batting .286 (8-for-28) with five RBIs since joining the Angels.

--RF Kole Calhoun tied his career high with his 58th RBI on Monday night. Calhoun hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning as the Angels rallied for a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Calhoun, who drove in 58 runs last year, finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

--1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a strikeout in Monday night’s 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians. Since being recalled June 29 from Triple-A Salt Lake, Cron is batting .329 (27-for-82) with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs.

--LHP Andrew Heaney was named the American League’s rookie pitcher of the month for July. Heaney won all four of his starts while compiling a 1.98 earned-run average and amassing 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. In two previous stints with the Angels this season, Bedrosian compiled a 4.60 earned-run average in 15 relief appearances covering 15 2/3 innings.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will take a scoreless streak of 14 consecutive innings into Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians. During that streak, Shoemaker has amassed 18 strikeouts while conceding five hits and four walks. His July 21 victory over the Minnesota Twins was his first since June 9.

--RHP Jered Weaver will make a rehabilitation start Tuesday at Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday night, and is scheduled to throw between 75 and 80 pitches. Manager Mike Scisocia said Weaver was “excited” about his bullpen session Sunday. Weaver has been on the disabled list since June 21 with an inflamed left hip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s wins like this that get a team back on track. I put us in a hole early, but I told myself that I could still make an outing out of this. That’s part of maturing and evolving as a starting pitcher.” -- RHP Garrett Richards, on his performance in the Angels’ 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians that broke a six-game losing streak, a season high.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made a rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and will continue his rehab assignment with another start in Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 4.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy