Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson will receive another medical opinion before possibly undergoing season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow.

Wilson announced his likely intention to seek surgery Saturday, when he underwent an MRI exam that revealed what the club called “left elbow impingement secondary to arthritis.” The elbow was drained four times this season, but Wilson said the bone spurs limited his range of motion to such an extent that he could no longer pitch effectively.

“I‘m in a situation where I can’t even play catch,” Wilson told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday. “As it gets worse, the risk of blowing my shoulder out and being completely done with baseball increases, and I‘m not willing to take that risk.”

Wilson, who went on the disabled list Friday, will speak Aug. 11 with Neal ElAttrache, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.

The left-hander’s plans to undergo surgery frustrated some of his teammates, according to a report in MLB.com that cited anonymous sources.

“I’ve been pitching through it for a couple of months,” Wilson told MLB.com. “I’ve thrown 100 innings in this condition, and it’s just consistently getting worse.”

Wilson owns an 8-8 record and a 3.89 ERA in 21 starts. He leads the Angels with 132 innings pitched, 118 hits allowed, 59 runs allowed and 46 walks while ranking second with 110 strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 9-6, 3.47 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-5, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver made his second rehab start for Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday night. Weaver threw 84 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, with two of the three hits he allowed being home runs. He finished with two walks and five strikeouts while permitting three runs (two earned). Weaver has been on the disabled list since June 21 with an inflamed left hip.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 19, 4 2/3 fewer than his career best. Last year’s runner-in voting for the American League Rookie of the Year conceded two walks and five hits yet received no decision in the Angels’ 2-0 loss in 12 innings to the Indians. Shoemaker has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his past seven starts.

--RF Kole Calhoun struck out four times while going 0-for-5 Tuesday in the Angels’ 12-inning loss to the Indians. However, Calhoun made a big defensive play in the fourth inning when he threw out Indians LF Michael Brantley trying to take second base after hitting a line drive off the right field wall.

--DH David Murphy got one of the Angels’ two hits Tuesday night. Murphy began the bottom of the fifth inning by hitting a line drive over the glove of Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor for a single, the first hit allowed by Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Murphy finished 1-for-4 and struck out once.

--2B Johnny Giavotella extended his hitting streak to four games Tuesday night. Giavotella went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s worked hard on his timing, his delivery and his ability to keep the ball down and keep it in the strike zone. When it’s there, he’s as tough as anybody. You saw it last year.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker’s recent improvement. Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts Tuesday but received a no-decision during the Angels’ 2-0, 12-inning loss to the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and Aug. 4.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He will speak Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy