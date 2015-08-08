Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- American League Most Valuable Player. Rookie of the Year. Two-time MVP of the All-Star Game. Among all his achievements, center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles values one the most.

Major-league baseball player.

“I‘m most proud of just being up here,” Trout said. “As a kid, I was telling myself that I wanted to be up here and make an impact.”

Some of the 42,578 at Angel Stadium on Friday night let Trout know about the kind of impact he made. In the top of the first inning, the fans in center field celebrated Trout’s 24th birthday by singing, “Happy Birthday.” Trout smiled sheepishly and extended his glove in acknowledgement.

“It gave me the chills,” he said. “It means a lot. I can’t thank them enough.”

Trout has done more than make an impact. The native of Millville, N.J., has placed himself among the game’s all-time greats in a very brief time.

Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx and Mel Ott are the only other players to amass at least 125 doubles, 25 triples and 100 home runs before their 24th birthdays, as Trout has done.

No other player compiled at least 25 home runs and 10 stolen bases in a season four times before turning 24. No other player finished among the top two in voting for the Most Valuable Player award three times before turning 24.

Only three other players -- Ott, Eddie Mathews and Ken Griffey Jr. -- have hit more than Trout’s 130 career home runs before reaching 24. Only five other players -- Williams, Ott, Griffey, Foxx and Alex Rodriguez -- have more than Trout’s 288 career extra-base hits before reaching 24.

“It makes you feel good when you’re put in the same sentence of Hall of Fame guys,” Trout said. “It’s special, for sure. But I don’t think about that too much. That’s when you get in trouble.”

Reaching such heights meant enduring the most difficult season for any budding major-leaguer: the first away from home. In 2009, Trout began his career with the Angels’ summer-league team in Arizona.

“When I was 17, I was living on my own in Arizona,” Trout said. “That was a big step for me. I came all the way from that. That’s life.”

Remaining encamped on such heights means savoring the opportunity to do what others only dream.

“I can’t take it for granted,” Trout said about his career. “Someday, you won’t have the uniform on your back and you won’t be playing anymore. I‘m enjoying every minute of it and playing hard every day.”

“It’s been such a fun time up here, so far, and it’s only going to get better, for sure.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 8-7, 4.04 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout celebrated his 24th birthday by hitting his 33rd home run of the season and throwing out a runner trying to extend a single into a double Friday night. In the bottom of the first inning, Trout lined a 97 mph fastball from Baltimore Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman over the center-field fence. In his four-year career, Trout has homered on his birthday three times. Then in the top of the third, Trout threw out CF Adam Jones, who lined a single off the center-field fence and tried to take second base on the play. Trout finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and an RBI.

--DH David Murphy registered his first RBI and his first multi-hit game with the Angels. Murphy went 2-for-4, drove in one run and scored another in an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Murphy, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on July 28, has reached base in six of his eight games with his new team.

--2B Johnny Giavotella has now hit in 14 of his last 15 games after extending his hitting streak to five games Friday night. Giavotella went 2-for-4, hit a double, drove in a run and scored another in an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. During his streak, Giovatella is batting .300 (6-for-20).

--LHP Andrew Heaney survived his worst performance of the season Friday night. In 5 2/3 innings, Heaney conceded two home runs, 10 total hits, four earned runs and a walk while striking out two. The 10 hits were the most Heaney has allowed in his major-league career.

--PH C.J. Cron hit the Angels’ first pinch-hit home run of the season. Cron propelled the first pitch he saw, a 93 mph fastball from Baltimore Orioles RHP Brad Brach, 456 feet into the left-field stands for this seventh homer of the season. 3B David Freese hit the Angels’ last pinch-hit home run on July 5, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest thing was the two-out hits. Leaving guys on base is what hurt us in the past. But everybody came out swinging. The two-out hits were huge.” -- CF Mike Trout, on the Angels’ 13-hit attack during an 8-4 win over the Orioles on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and Aug. 4. His next start might be for the Angels.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He will speak Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Victorino

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF David Murphy