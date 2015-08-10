Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After seven weeks on the disabled list, Jered Weaver delivered one of his best performances of the season Sunday.

The Los Angeles Angels right-hander survived a rough first inning, then retired 12 of the final 13 Baltimore Orioles batters he faced. He matched his season best with seven strikeouts in five innings during a no-decision, allowing two runs on four hits. The Angels eventually beat the Orioles 5-4 in 11 innings.

“I was able to throw the ball like I wanted to,” said Weaver, who was activated Sunday after being sidelined since June 21 with an inflamed left hip. “Obviously, the velocity wasn’t where I want it to be. Putting that aside, I was able to locate my pitches, which I had problems with early on.”

Manager Mike Scioscia provided specifics.

“His arm stroke looked really good,” Scioscia said. “I think there’s still more there that he’ll get, but he was hitting his spots easy. The command made his secondary pitches very effective.”

In the first inning, however, Weaver allowed two runs on three hits and a hit batter while throwing 31 pitches.

“The adrenaline got to me early,” he said. “I was trying to do too much. I tried to calm down, took some deep breaths in between innings.”

After second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a run-scoring double that gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead, Weaver induced designated hitter Jimmy Paredes to ground out.

The right-hander allowed only one more baserunner, when right fielder Gerardo Parra singled in the third. Following a double play that eradicated Parra, Weaver retired the final seven batters he faced.

“Those last four innings were money,” Weaver said. “I was able to keep my weight back and not try to rush the ball to the plate.”

Weaver faced his only problem in his later innings when he cut his right thumb on a 1-0 pitch to third baseman Manny Machado in the fifth. After getting the cut bandaged, Weaver retired Machado on a ground ball to third baseman Conor Gillaspie before leaving the game.

“It cut pretty deep, and it was bleeding pretty good,” Scioscia said. “He might have had a little bit left, but I thought it was a good point to get another fresh arm in there. It took a lot of energy to get out of the first inning.”

Results aside, returning to pitching during a pennant race provided Weaver with the most satisfaction.

“This is the nitty-gritty, ” he said. “It’s not easy to sit back and watch your team play. It’s nice to be able to contribute again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-7, 4.01 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-7, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Matt Joyce received medical confirmation that he was over his concussion symptoms, but lingering back pain is keeping him from participating in baseball-related activities. Joyce, who ran before Saturday night’s game, sustained a concussion July 27 when he collided with SS Erick Aybar in pursuit of a pop fly. Joyce is on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

--CF Mike Trout played in his 600th career game Sunday. Trout went 0-for-5, struck out twice and received an intentional walk in the Angels’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Orioles.

--RHP Jered Weaver made his first appearance since June 20 on Sunday. Weaver tied his season high with five strikeouts, conceded no walks and allowed two runs, four hits and a hit batter while throwing 85 pitches in five innings. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. Until being activated Sunday, Weaver was on the disabled list due to an inflamed left hip.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will seek to extend his streak of consecutive scoreless innings Monday night when he faces the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Shoemaker has a stretch of 19 successive shutout innings, 4 2/3 less than his career best. During his streak, Shoemaker has permitted only 10 hits and six walks while amassing 27 strikeouts.

--RF Kole Calhoun drew within one home run of his career high for a single season. Calhoun hit his 16th homer Sunday, a solo drive above the yellow line off the facing of the right field fence, in the first inning of the Angels’ 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Orioles. Calhoun hit a career-high 17 homers last year.

--2B Johnny Giavotella has hit safely in 15 of his past 17 games. Giavotella went 3-for-5, hit a double, scored a run and struck out twice in the Angels’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Orioles on Sunday.

--LF David Murphy hit his 100th career home run Sunday. Murphy’s three-run drive into the right-field bleachers in the third inning gave the Angels a 4-2 lead. The veteran won the game in the 11th with a line-drive single that sent home C Carlos Perez, giving the Angels a 5-4 victory over the Orioles. Murphy finished with a season-high four RBIs while going 3-for-6 with two strikeouts. Murphy has amassed at least three hits in three games this season.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake after Saturday night’s game, clearing a roster spot for the return of RHP Jered Weaver from the disabled list. Before being sent to the Pacific Coast League, he allowed one run, one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 innings of relief while striking out one. Bedrosian claimed his first major league win on Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got guts if he’s going to try an off-speed pitch right there. If he bounces it or throws it for a ball, then he’s probably going to be kicking himself if he walks in the winning run. Knowing that, I knew I was probably going to get a good pitch to hit.” -- LF David Murphy, on facing Orioles LHP Brian Matusz with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count in the 11th inning Sunday. Murphy drove Matusz’s pitch into left-center field to give the Angels a 5-4 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He underwent tests June 22 that found no structural damage. He played light catch June 26. He threw off a mound June 29, and he threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 8. He threw simulated games July 16 and July 21. He made rehab starts for Class A Inland Empire on July 30 and Aug. 4. He was activated Aug. 9.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He will speak Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino