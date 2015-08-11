Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Hector Santiago returned to a place that felt like home Monday at U.S. Cellular Field, a place where he bounced between the starting rotation and bullpen in two-plus seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Now a starter for the Angels, Santiago caught the first team bus headed from the Angels’ hotel and met up with some familiar faces in the White Sox’s training room.

“(There‘s) a lot of new faces over there, but you go over there and it’s like family,” said Santiago, who will face his former team Tuesday for the first time in the regular season. “Obviously I‘m an enemy now, but when you go in there you feel like you’re family.”

Santiago broke into the majors with the White Sox as a September call-up in 2011 and spent the next two seasons on Chicago’s South side. He was traded to the Angels on Dec. 10, 2013 in a three-team deal that involved the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Current White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton went from Arizona to Chicago in the trade, while Santiago headed to Los Angeles still searching for a permanent home in somebody’s starting rotation. After again flipping between starting and relief in 2014, he finally landed a starting role this season for the Angels.

It turned out to be a key move. Santiago is 7-5 with a 2.98 ERA through his first 21 starts and made the American League roster for the All-Star Game in July.

“We all felt that Hector had an opportunity to be a starter and I think all the trials and tribulations from starting a little bit here in Chicago to coming with us (and) pitching out of the ‘pen and starting a little bit, prepared him for the opportunity that he’s had now and he’s made the most of it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s really pitched well for us, so hopefully that will continue.”

Santiago said part of his success this season is just the confidence he feels in his second season with L.A.

“That first year was tough, trying to get used to all this,” he said. “Then you come in (this season) and you’re comfortable now. Now you just feel like you’re supposed to be here and then you just go out there and play ball. You don’t have to worry about (wondering) ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ You’re on this team. These are your guys and you go to battle with them. It’s a lot more comfortable the second year.”

He’s also expecting to feel right at home on the mound Tuesday, despite facing a couple familiar faces on the White Sox. The reason is simple. A lot of the guys Santiago played with in Chicago are now playing elsewhere, like him.

“If I would’ve (come) over the first time (last year) and had to face all the guys that I still knew over there, it would’ve definitely been different,” Santiago said. “Now, it’s a new team. There’s only like two guys that I played with, and then a couple other guys in the minor leagues that I came up with. It’s going to be just like going out and facing any other team, because I only pretty much know the staff inside.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-5, 2.78 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 4-4, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Angels’ 8-2 loss Monday at the Chicago White Sox to end a scoreless innings streak that spanned his previous three starts. Shoemaker hadn’t allowed a run in 19 straight innings coming into the game, but allowed one in the first inning to end the streak, before giving up runs in the third, fourth and four in the sixth. “There was no doubt commanding counts was an issue,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “After the first inning, he minimized some damage and then the home run to (C Tyler Flowers and then RF Avisail Garcia ... it just seemed like he couldn’t get back into that good fastball command and controlling counts and containing counts.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie didn’t start in his first trip back to U.S. Cellular Field since the Chicago White Sox traded him July 24 to the Angels for cash considerations. Gillaspie has played third base against right-handers and hit .186 with a home run and six RBIs in 43 at-bats for Los Angeles. “Conor’s done very well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “On the defensive side, he’s getting a little more acclimated to some of the things we do, and we’re going to work him at first base, too, just for that depth. Offensively, he’s swung the bat a little better than maybe what is shown for the amount of at bats he’s had with us. He’s given us good at-bats and gotten some big hits.”

--3B David Freese is getting closer to starting a minor league rehab stint, but no start date or location has been released yet. Whenever Freese (broken right index finger) gets back to playing, he will start out as a DH, according to Angels manager Mike Scioscia. ”I think from the offensive side of swinging the bat, that looks like it’s coming a little quicker than the throwing,“ Scioscia said Monday prior to a series-opener at the Chicago White Sox. ”As soon as he’s able to go out there and get some rehab at bats swinging the bat as a DH, we’ll take advantage of that to keep that moving ahead, and then hopefully he’s not too far behind throwing.

--OF Collin Cowgill will begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues either Tuesday or Wednesday. Cowgill, who’s on the 60-day disabled list recovering from a sprained right wrist, could begin his rehab assignment as a DH rather than playing in the outfield right away. “I know he’s working out (Monday) and will start playing either (Tuesday) or Wednesday. There’s a progression. He’ll do both things this week, but it will be a combination of outfield and DH.”

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities and he was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pitches were up. The solo homers aren’t really going to hurt you that much. That three-run (homer) kind of got us. If that didn’t happen, it could be 3-2 and still have a game.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was charged with seven runs on nine hits, including the three home runs, in the loss to the White Sox Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He will wear a splint until around Aug. 5, when he will be re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and he will likely start out at DH whenever he begins a minor-league rehab assignment.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor-league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He will speak Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino