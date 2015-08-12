Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Andrew Heaney will be watched closely by Angels manager Mike Scioscia the rest of the way, but his innings are a different story.

Rather than going by a set innings cap for the young left-hander, Scioscia said he’ll watch Heaney for signs that his workload might need to be decreased down the stretch run of the regular season.

Heaney threw a combined 166 2/3 innings last season between the minors and Miami Marlins, and is currently at 129 2/3 innings combined between Triple-A Salt Lake City and the Angels this season.

“Obviously you’re conscious of it, but I think you’re going to be more concerned if you start to see him maybe plateau and his stuff diminishes (or) if his command falters,” Scioscia said of Heaney, who’s thrown 51 1/3 innings for the Angels. “Then you can make an evaluation. You can just push it back to refresh him a little bit. He had a rough go the other time (out). He had some command issues, but he’s been pretty good.”

Heaney, who will start the series finale Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox, is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA since June 24, when he was recalled from Salt Lake City and entered the Los Angeles rotation.

At the time, it was seen as a temporary fix with right-hander Jered Weaver on the 15-day disabled list with a hip injury. Weaver’s back in the mix now, but Heaney’s performance and left-hander C.J. Wilson’s health mean the young hurler could play a key role for the Angels the rest of the season.

“These guys are going to pitch and you hope they’re going to hold up with a (normal) workload,” Scioscia said of Heaney and left-hander Hector Santiago, who started Tuesday in the Angels’ 3-0 loss to Chicago. “In the minor leagues, you’ll see a guy throw 160 innings. It doesn’t mean he couldn’t have thrown 190 and still been fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.45 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-9, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Heaney (5-1, 2.45) will start for the Angels in the finale of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Heaney is coming off his worst outing of the season for Los Angeles, after allowing four runs on 10 hits Aug. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles. He still picked up the win, but left the game in the sixth inning for the second straight outing. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Tuesday that he doesn’t have a set innings cap in mind for the 24-year-old Heaney this season, but will watch him closely for signs of fatigue. Heaney has thrown 129 2/3 innings between Triple-A Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. He threw 166 2/3 between the minors and Miami Marlins last season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache Tuesday for a second opinion on his injured left elbow. An earlier MRI showed bone spurs in the elbow, which Wilson initially wanted to have removed surgically. That would have ended his season. The Angels placed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29 and he decided to hold off until meeting with ElAttrache, whose recommendation wasn’t immediately known by Angels manager Mike Scioscia on Tuesday.

--1B Albert Pujols had a rare off night in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. After striking out twice against rookie LHP Carlos Rodon in his 0-for-4 night, Pujols hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. RHP Jake Petricka got him to roll over on a two-seam fastball that landed in front of the plate for a double play that went pitcher to home to first. “It’s a part of the game,” Pujols said. “It’s stuff that happens. You think I want to get myself out? I want to come through every time, but it doesn’t happen.”

--CF Mike Trout had a night that he’s not used to experiencing in the Angels’ 3-0 loss Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Trout went 0-for-4 and struck out twice against rookie LHP Carlos Rodon. That included a strikeout looking in the first inning with no outs and two runners aboard. Trout had five hits in his last 15 at-bats coming into the game (.333 average), after going through a 1-for-20 slump.

--LHP Hector Santiago had a great outing turn into a disappointing finish in his return to U.S. Cellular Field on Tuesday against his former team, the Chicago White Sox. Santiago, who took the loss, retired the first 10 hitters he faced before Chicago got to him in the fourth. After plunking 1B Jose Abreu, he allowed a two-run double to DH Melky Cabrera for the game’s first runs. Santiago, who allowed all three runs, also served up a solo homer to rookie OF Trayce Thompson before leaving with one out in the sixth. Santiago hasn’t won in his past four starts, dating back to July 20 against the Boston Red Sox. Santiago is 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA in his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s part of the game. It’s stuff that happens. You think I want to get myself out? I want to come through every time, but it doesn’t happen.” -- 1B Albert Pujols, who had an off night Tuesday in the loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia was still waiting to hear the recommendation.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He likely will start out at designated hitter whenever he begins a minor league rehab assignment.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino