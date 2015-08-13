Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Angels are stuck in a holding pattern with injuries involving two key veterans.

After finishing a series at the Chicago White Sox with a frustrating 3-2 loss Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, they’re no closer to providing answers about left-handed starter C.J. Wilson or third baseman David Freese.

Los Angeles is waiting on Wilson to make a decision about painful bone spurs in his left elbow and also waiting for Freese’s broken right index finger to improve enough for him to throw a ball at full capacity.

Wilson, who met with a doctor Tuesday for a second opinion, might still opt for season-ending surgery -- the option he’s been considering since he was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

“No news,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s C.J.’s decision, so once he gets all the information, I‘m sure we’ll get the results from it and see what C.J.’s decision is. He’s got results of everything. We just have to wait until C.J. digests them and see what direction he wants to go.”

Freese’s situation is a different kind of waiting game. They’re now 5-14 since Freese went down with the injury July 22 and hitting just .224 as a team since that point. At the time of his injury, the Angels were 54-40 and led the AL West by two games, a season-best 14 games above the .500 mark.

Earlier this week, it was thought that Freese was nearing a minor-league rehab stint. Scioscia, however, didn’t sound as optimistic Wednesday. Freese is able to swing a bat pretty well, but is only throwing the ball from a distance of 100 feet at about 60-to-70 percent of full capacity.

“(He) had a really good session (Wednesday) hitting and still (it‘s) just ... right now his playing is going to be contingent on throwing a baseball, and that’s still coming,” Scioscia said. “I think we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not where we’re looking (for him) day-to-day. We’ve got to get him throwing the ball comfortably before he’s going to be able to return to us, and he’s still a ways away.”

Scioscia said Freese wouldn’t be sent to Triple-A Salt Lake to start a rehab assignment without being close to ready from the defensive standpoint and will not be brought back to the Angels as strictly designated hitter.

“We need somebody to play third base,” Scioscia said. “We don’t have the roster flexibility just to carry him as a DH right now. We definitely want David back and playing third base every day for us, and hopefully we’re moving closer to that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-9, 3.51 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 8-7, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards (11-9, 3.51) will start for the Angels in the opener of a series Thursday at the Kansas City Royals looking to get back into the win column. Richards, who has allowed three or more runs in five of his past six starts, took a no-decision Aug. 8 against the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing. He gave up three runs on seven hits. Richards has faced the Royals eight times in his career (two starts) and holds an 0-1 record with a 4.19 ERA in those outings.

--LHP Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst outing of the season to throw a solid 5 2/3 innings and take a no-decision Wednesday night in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings at the Chicago White Sox. Heaney allowed just two runs on six hits and struck out four. He also threw 5 2/3 innings in his previous start against the Baltimore Orioles, but allowed four runs on 10 hits. It was his first time allowing more than two runs in a start this season.

--3B David Freese isn’t as close to starting a rehab assignment in the minor leagues as originally thought earlier this week. He’s still struggling to grip and throw a baseball while recovering from a broken right index finger. Freese is able to hit, but his fielding is a big hangup to the expected timetable for his return. “(He) had a really good session (Wednesday) hitting and still just ... right now his playing is going to be contingent on throwing a baseball, and that’s still coming,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday. “I think we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not where we’re looking (for him) day-to-day.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson is still undecided about what to do regarding bone spurs in his left elbow. Wilson initially said he preferred to have season-ending surgery to remove the painful spurs, but he got a second opinion from a doctor Tuesday and will make a final decision at some point. He might still have the surgery or could possibly stay on the 15-day disabled list until he feels ready to return in a relief capacity out of the bullpen. “He’s got results of everything,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday in Chicago. “We just have to wait until C.J. digests them and see what direction he wants to go.”

--C Chris Iannetta didn’t start, but went 0-for-2 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings Wednesday night to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox. Iannetta doesn’t have a hit in his past 13 at-bats and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Tuesday. He went 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series against Chicago, after going 1-for-12 on the Angels’ last homestand. “I think behind the plate he’s doing a good job,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s certainly applying game plans and doing a good job there. At the plate, he’s gotten a couple big hits for us, but he’s just having a tough time finding his swing right now.”

--3B Conor Gillaspie got the start at third for the Angels on Wednesday and did some damage to his former team in L.A.’s 3-2 loss in 13 innings to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox. Gillaspie, who went 1-for-5, drove in both runs for the Angels. He didn’t start in the first two games of the series against hard-throwing LHPs Chris Sale and Carlos Rodon, but manager Mike Scioscia liked the matchup better for him against LHP John Danks. Gillaspie has eight RBIs in his first 13 games with the Angels, who acquired him July 24 in a trade with the White Sox.

--1B Albert Pujols went 3-for-6 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss in 13 innings Wednesday night at the Chicago White Sox to record his first three-hit game since June 9 at the Tampa Bay Rays. Pujols is hitting .300 in his past seven games, after batting .179 in seven games prior to that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(It was) real frustrating the whole night. We just couldn’t get that big hit.” -- CF Mike Trout, following the 13-inning loss to the White Sox Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. An MRI exam showed bone spurs, and he was pondering season-ending surgery. He spoke Aug. 11 with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion, and manager Mike Scioscia was still waiting to hear Wilson’s decision as of Aug. 12.

--3B David Freese (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23. X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of the finger. He wore a splint until around Aug. 5, when he was re-evaluated. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 10 that Freese’s ability to swing a bat exceeds his ability to throw a baseball and will likely start out playing DH whenever he begins a minor-league rehab assignment. Scioscia said Aug. 12 that Freese isn’t considered day-to-day yet and said his throwing was still a problem.

--LF Matt Joyce (mild concussion, back pain) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 27, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 10. He was free of concussion symptoms as of Aug. 9, but back pain was keeping him out of baseball-related activities.

--OF Collin Cowgill (sprained right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 3. X-rays revealed no fracture. Cowgill experienced a setback while taking batting practice in mid-June. He received a cortisone injection June 16, one day after a hand specialist diagnosed him with a joint sprain. He took batting practice June 24 and June 29, but he was shut down in early July. He had the splint removed July 16 and began playing catch and range-of-motion exercises July 17. He began taking batting practice the last week of July. Cowgill will begin a minor league rehab assignment either Aug. 11 or Aug. 12.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. He threw from 150 feet June 1. He isn’t expected to return until the start of next season.

ROTATION:

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Garrett Richards

LHP Andrew Heaney

RHP Jered Weaver

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Trevor Gott

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Carlos Perez

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Johnny Giavotella

SS Erick Aybar

3B Conor Gillaspie

INF C.J. Cron

INF Taylor Featherston

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF David DeJesus

OF Shane Victorino